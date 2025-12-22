IPL 2026: R Ashwin calls Virat Kohli’s new teammate an ‘absolute steal by RCB’ | Cricket News

Jacob Duffy of New Zealand (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praise on New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy after his match-winning performance in the final Test against the West Indies, which helped the hosts seal a 2-0 series victory.On Monday at Mount Maunganui, Duffy claimed a five-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 5/42 in the West Indies’ second innings. The Caribbean side was bowled out for 138 while chasing a daunting target of 462, handing New Zealand a dominant 323-run win. Duffy’s performance on Day 5 proved decisive, dismantling the middle order by removing Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, and Roston Chase for just seven runs combined, and also dismissing top-scorer Brandon King (67) before taking the final wicket to seal the series.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore Explains Cameron Green Buy – ‘We were getting close to the limit’

Duffy’s haul was historic, allowing him to surpass Kiwi legend Richard Hadlee’s previous record of 80 wickets in a calendar year. With this effort, Duffy finishes 2025 with 81 international wickets, setting a new benchmark for New Zealand cricket. Across the series, he took 23 wickets, significantly contributing to New Zealand’s 2-0 victory and a strong start to their World Test Championship campaign.

Ashwin post

Ashwin highlighted Duffy’s remarkable form in 2025 across formats. On X, he wrote: “What a cricketer Jacob Duffy is turning out to be. 2025 has been his coming of age year. 23 wickets at 15.43, 40.3 strike rate and MOS in the tests against the Windies. He’s also the current #1 ranked T20I bowler, with a sensational 2025 in T20s with 57 wickets at 18.9, 7.89 economy, and an elite 53.1 per cent dot ball rate. At 31, he’s operating at peak efficiency. Absolute steal by RCB to pick him up at a base price of 2 Cr. Sensational coup.”Duffy’s performance not only demonstrated his skill with the red ball but also underlined why he is regarded as one of New Zealand’s most consistent and lethal bowlers in world cricket, thriving in both Test and T20 formats.