সোমবার, ২২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৫:৫২ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Watch: Eisha Singh And Isha Malviya All Smiles As They Arrive At Laughter Chefs S3 | Television News সূচকের উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad ‘England have had a cockiness about them’: Michael Vaughan rips into Ben Stokes and team after Ashes loss | Cricket News Hema Malini’s Mother Wanted Her To Marry This Cinema Icon — It’s Not Sanjeev Kumar IPL 2026: R Ashwin calls Virat Kohli’s new teammate an ‘absolute steal by RCB’ | Cricket News ওসমান হাদি হত্যার বিচার হবে দ্রুত বিচার ট্রাইব্যুনালে: আইন উপদেষ্টা – Corporate Sangbad ‘I don’t regret saying that’: Stuart Broad stands firm on ‘worst Aussie side since 2010’ claim | Cricket News Not Sunny Or Bobby Deol, Dharmendra Believed This Bollywood Superstar Was Just Like Him Milind Soman Says OTT Platforms Are Giving 90s Actors A New Lease Of Opportunities: ‘Good Time For Everyone’ | Bollywood News Watch: Pakistan U19 team gets grand welcome after beating India; PM Shahbaz Sharif to host reception | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

IPL 2026: R Ashwin calls Virat Kohli’s new teammate an ‘absolute steal by RCB’ | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ২২ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
IPL 2026: R Ashwin calls Virat Kohli’s new teammate an ‘absolute steal by RCB’ | Cricket News


Jacob Duffy of New Zealand (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praise on New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy after his match-winning performance in the final Test against the West Indies, which helped the hosts seal a 2-0 series victory.On Monday at Mount Maunganui, Duffy claimed a five-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 5/42 in the West Indies’ second innings. The Caribbean side was bowled out for 138 while chasing a daunting target of 462, handing New Zealand a dominant 323-run win. Duffy’s performance on Day 5 proved decisive, dismantling the middle order by removing Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, and Roston Chase for just seven runs combined, and also dismissing top-scorer Brandon King (67) before taking the final wicket to seal the series.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore Explains Cameron Green Buy – ‘We were getting close to the limit’

Duffy’s haul was historic, allowing him to surpass Kiwi legend Richard Hadlee’s previous record of 80 wickets in a calendar year. With this effort, Duffy finishes 2025 with 81 international wickets, setting a new benchmark for New Zealand cricket. Across the series, he took 23 wickets, significantly contributing to New Zealand’s 2-0 victory and a strong start to their World Test Championship campaign.

Ashwin post

Ashwin post

Ashwin highlighted Duffy’s remarkable form in 2025 across formats. On X, he wrote: “What a cricketer Jacob Duffy is turning out to be. 2025 has been his coming of age year. 23 wickets at 15.43, 40.3 strike rate and MOS in the tests against the Windies. He’s also the current #1 ranked T20I bowler, with a sensational 2025 in T20s with 57 wickets at 18.9, 7.89 economy, and an elite 53.1 per cent dot ball rate. At 31, he’s operating at peak efficiency. Absolute steal by RCB to pick him up at a base price of 2 Cr. Sensational coup.”Duffy’s performance not only demonstrated his skill with the red ball but also underlined why he is regarded as one of New Zealand’s most consistent and lethal bowlers in world cricket, thriving in both Test and T20 formats.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘England have had a cockiness about them’: Michael Vaughan rips into Ben Stokes and team after Ashes loss | Cricket News

‘England have had a cockiness about them’: Michael Vaughan rips into Ben Stokes and team after Ashes loss | Cricket News

‘I don’t regret saying that’: Stuart Broad stands firm on ‘worst Aussie side since 2010’ claim | Cricket News

‘I don’t regret saying that’: Stuart Broad stands firm on ‘worst Aussie side since 2010’ claim | Cricket News

Watch: Pakistan U19 team gets grand welcome after beating India; PM Shahbaz Sharif to host reception | Cricket News

Watch: Pakistan U19 team gets grand welcome after beating India; PM Shahbaz Sharif to host reception | Cricket News

WTC 2025-27 standings: New Zealand surge to second after West Indies rout; India languish in sixth | Cricket News

WTC 2025-27 standings: New Zealand surge to second after West Indies rout; India languish in sixth | Cricket News

Premier League: Aston Villa stun Manchester United to fuel shock title push | Football News

Premier League: Aston Villa stun Manchester United to fuel shock title push | Football News

Finally Sanju Samson’s moment of clarity? India’s T20 ‘opener’ looks to rise above a year of role confusion | Cricket News

Finally Sanju Samson’s moment of clarity? India’s T20 ‘opener’ looks to rise above a year of role confusion | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST