IPL Auction 2026: After smart trading, Rajasthan Royals a few minor fixes away from a balanced squad | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The Rajasthan Royals arrive at the IPL Auction 2026 carrying more context than most teams at the table. Few franchises have experienced such sharp swings in direction within a single year. The Royals’ journey into this mini-auction has been anything but linear, spanning a third-place finish in 2024 to a disastrous season this year, Rahul Dravid replacing Kumar Sangakkara as head coach and then exiting, and then Sangakkara returning once again.And yet, beneath the noise, there is a sense that Rajasthan may finally have addressed their most fundamental cricketing problem.

The trade window told that story clearly. Trading away Sanju Samson – their captain, most capped player, highest run scorer, and long-time face of the franchise – was a seismic move. But in terms of squad construction, it was also deeply calculated. Rajasthan did not just trade Samson to Chennai Super Kings. They converted one INR 18 crore player into two genuine all rounders. Ravindra Jadeja arrived at INR 14 crore, four less than his previous valuation, while Sam Curran came in at a remarkable INR 2.4 crore. Two players, both capable of influencing games in multiple phases, acquired for less than the cost of Samson alone.This matters because for the last cycle, despite their strong finishes, Rajasthan were structurally incomplete. They played most seasons with six specialist batters and five specialist bowlers. There was no glue in between. That imbalance repeatedly showed itself in pressure situations. The management often had to push R Ashwin up the order, not as a tactical weapon, but as a necessity to stretch batting depth. Even their attempt to fix this at the mega auction through Wanindu Hasaranga only partially worked. Hasaranga delivered wickets, but his inability to contribute with the bat left the core issue unresolved.The Samson-Jadeja-Curran deal changes that entirely. Rajasthan now have genuine batting till eight without compromising bowling quality. It is the single most important correction they have made in years.

Their top order remains the strongest and most exciting part of the squad. Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to be the cornerstone, combining volume with aggression. Alongside him, Vaibhav Suryavanshi was the breakout story of IPL 2025. Thrust into the XI due to Samson’s injury, the 14-year-old did not just survive, he dominated. His 252 runs in seven matches, highlighted by a breathtaking 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans, powered Rajasthan to the best powerplay strike rate in the league. No team matched their intent in the first six overs.However, this is also where risk creeps in. Suryavanshi is still a teenager. Second-season pressure, opposition planning, and the grind of a full IPL campaign can be unforgiving. With Nitish Rana traded away and Lhuan-dre Pretorius the only specialist back-up, Rajasthan are one injury or loss of form away from being stretched thin at the top. Expect them to quietly look for a domestic top-order option who can step in without disrupting the balance. Players like Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, or even Venkatesh Iyer offer varying combinations of experience, versatility, and short-term cover without forcing a structural rethink.

The middle order, long a source of frustration, looks more settled on paper. Riyan Parag has grown into his role as a spin hitter and stabiliser. Dhruv Jurel provides calmness and game awareness and, with Samson’s departure, is likely to bat slightly higher, a role that suits his temperament and shot selection. The finishing, however, remains a mixed bag. Shimron Hetmyer endured an underwhelming season, both in output and impact, especially in the final five overs where Rajasthan ranked among the worst teams for runs, strike rate, and boundary percentage. The addition of Donovan Ferreira gives them a second finishing option, but the lack of proven Indian power hitters means the depth is still fragile in high-pressure chases. Abhinav Manohar, available at the auction, could be a smart target here. His ability to bat anywhere between four and seven and clear the ropes against pace makes him a practical, budget-friendly solution to a long-standing issue.Bowling is where the auction will truly define Rajasthan’s season.Releasing Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana has left a glaring hole in the spin department. At present, Jadeja and Riyan Parag are the only spin options. Last season’s experiment of playing two overseas spinners backfired badly, both tactically and structurally. The Royals are determined not to repeat that mistake. Securing a frontline Indian spinner is now non-negotiable.Ravi Bishnoi sits at the top of their wishlist. Despite two ordinary seasons at Lucknow Super Giants, his age, skill set, and experience make him a long-term asset. Rahul Chahar is another profile that fits Rajasthan’s needs. Either would allow the Royals to control the middle overs, reduce pressure on the seamers, and free up their overseas combinations. The challenge, of course, is budget. With only INR 16.05 crore, the fourth-lowest purse at the auction, Rajasthan will need discipline and timing to win that battle.

The pace attack has its own concerns. Jofra Archer remains a match winner, but his fitness record offers no guarantees. Sandeep Sharma brings control, but not pace. Tushar Deshpande and Yudhvir Singh provide depth, but lack a proven death overs skill set. Rajasthan had the worst economy in both powerplay and death overs last season, a stat that underlines their need for a specialist who can execute yorkers and variations under pressure. Someone like Mustafizur Rahman, with past experience at the franchise, could be a pragmatic solution. Matheesha Pathirana is another tempting option, but given Rajasthan’s limited budget and his likely price, securing him appears highly unlikely.Rajasthan also have two exciting overseas fast-bowling prospects in Nandre Burger and Kwena Maphaka. Both offer pace and wicket-taking potential, but playing either would mean compromising on an overseas slot elsewhere, a trade-off the Royals will have to consider carefully given their already tight overseas balance.As they stand, Rajasthan Royals are closer to a balanced XI than they have been in a long time.Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Indian spinnerImpact player: Tushar DeshpandeThe Royals may not dominate the auction headlines, but if they secure a quality Indian spinner and one smart pace bowling addition, they could quietly walk away as one of the most improved sides. For a franchise that has chased balance for nearly a decade, this auction is not about ambition. It is about finally completing the puzzle.