মঙ্গলবার, ১৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:১৭ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
রাঙ্গামাটিতে দৈনিক সবুজ বাংলার তৃতীয় বর্ষ পূর্তি অনুষ্ঠান Akanksha Puri’s Airport Look Is All About Comfort, Style And Toned Abs | Bollywood News সকল ষড়যন্ত্র নস্যাৎ করে গণতন্ত্রের পথে এগিয়ে যেতে হবে : মিতা রহমান IPL Auction 2026: Full list of sold and unsold players for all teams | Cricket News কালিয়াকৈর মহান বিজয় দিবস পালিত দৌলতপুরে যথাযথ মর্যাদায় বিজয় দিবস পালিত ভূঞাপুরে যথাযোগ্য মর্যাদায় মহান বিজয় দিবস উদযাপন  কুষ্টিয়া ও দৌলতপুর সীমান্তে ২ কোটি ৬১ লাখ টাকার মাদকসহ অবৈধমাল জব্দ মহান বিজয় দিবসে রাঙ্গামাটি ইফা’র খতমে কোরআন ও সভা অনুষ্ঠিত Indian Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies In 2025: From Katrina-Vicky To Kiara-Sidharth
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

IPL Auction 2026: Full list of sold and unsold players for all teams | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১৬ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
IPL Auction 2026: Full list of sold and unsold players for all teams | Cricket News


Cameron Green and Prithvi Shaw (Image credit: Agencies)

NEW DELHI: Kolkata Knight Riders dominated proceedings at the IPL players’ auction on Tuesday, making two headline signings by spending Rs 25.20 crore on Australian all-rounder Cameron Green and Rs 18 crore to secure Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana. While big money flowed for overseas stars, Indian batters Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan were among the notable names to remain unsold despite strong recent performances.Green’s acquisition rewrote the record books as he went past fellow Australian Mitchell Starc’s previous mark of Rs 24.75 crore to become the most expensive overseas player in IPL auction history. The bidding for Green turned into a fierce contest between KKR and Chennai Super Kings, before Kolkata eventually outbid their rivals.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore Explains Cameron Green Buy – ‘We were getting close to the limit’

KKR were also involved in the race for India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer but stepped aside as Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched him for Rs 7 crore. The three-time champions then turned their attention to Pathirana, entering the contest after Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants bowed out of the bidding. Starting at a base price of Rs 2 crore, Pathirana emerged as the costliest Sri Lankan ever sold at an IPL auction.Under current auction regulations, Green will earn Rs 18 crore for the season, with the remaining amount from the bid being allocated to the BCCI’s player development programme. Pathirana, however, will receive his full Rs 18 crore as it falls within the salary cap.Green, who has previously represented Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has featured in 29 IPL matches, scoring 707 runs and claiming 16 wickets. Shaw and Sarfaraz, meanwhile, went unsold despite impressive domestic form, with Sarfaraz fresh off a blistering 22-ball 73 for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.Elsewhere, South African batter David Miller was picked up by Delhi Capitals for his base price of Rs 2 crore, while New Zealand opener Devon Conway went unsold. Quinton de Kock returned to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1 crore, Spencer Johnson found no takers, and South African pacer Anrich Nortje was signed by Lucknow Super Giants after entering the auction at a base price of Rs 2 crore.

IPL Auction 2026 Sold Players List

Player Team Price (In crore)
Vignesh Puthur Rajasthan Royals 0.30
Prashant Solanki Kolkata Knight Riders 0.30
Yash Raj Punja Rajasthan Royals 0.30
Sushant Mishra Rajasthan Royals 0.90
Naman Tiwari Lucknow Super Giants 1.00
Kartik Tyagi Kolkata Knight Riders 0.30
Ashok Sharma Gujarat Titans 0.90
Tejasvi Dahiya Kolkata Knight Riders 3.00
Mukul Choudhary Lucknow Super Giants 2.60
Kartik Sharma Chennai Super Kings 14.20
Shivang Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad 0.30
Prashant Veer Chennai Super Kings 14.20
Auqib Nabi Delhi Capitals 8.40
Cameron Green Kolkata Knight Riders 25.20
Finn Allen Kolkata Knight Riders 2.00
Venkatesh Iyer Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7.00
Wanindu Hasaranga Lucknow Super Giants 2.00
Jacob Duffy Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2.00
Akeal Hosein Chennai Super Kings 2.00
Ben Duckett Delhi Capitals 2.00
Anrich Nortje Lucknow Super Giants 2.00
Quinton de Kock Mumbai Indians 1.00
David Miller Delhi Capitals 2.00
Matheesha Pathirana Kolkata Knight Riders 18.00
Ravi Bishnoi Rajasthan Royals 7.20

IPL Auction 2026 Unsold Players List

Player
Jake Fraser-McGurk UNSOLD
Prithvi Shaw UNSOLD
Devon Conway UNSOLD
Sarfaraz Khan UNSOLD
Gus Atkinson UNSOLD
Rachin Ravindra UNSOLD
Liam Livingstone UNSOLD
Deepak Hooda UNSOLD
KS Bharat UNSOLD
Rahmanullah Gurbaz UNSOLD
Jonny Bairstow UNSOLD
Jamie Smith UNSOLD
Matt Henry UNSOLD
Akash Deep UNSOLD
Shivam Mavi UNSOLD
Gerald Coetzee UNSOLD
Spencer Johnson UNSOLD
Fazalhaq Farooqi UNSOLD
Rahul Chahar UNSOLD
Maheesh Theekshana UNSOLD
Mujeeb Rahman UNSOLD
Atharva Taide UNSOLD
Anmolpreet Singh UNSOLD
Abhinav Tejrana UNSOLD
Abhinav Manohar UNSOLD
Yash Dhull UNSOLD
Aarya Desai UNSOLD
Vijay Shankar UNSOLD
Rajvardhan Hangargekar UNSOLD
Mahipal Lomror UNSOLD
Edhen Tom UNSOLD
Tanush Kotian UNSOLD
Kamlesh Nagarkoti UNSOLD
Sanvir Singh UNSOLD
Ruchit Ahir UNSOLD
Vansh Bedi UNSOLD
Tushar Raheja UNSOLD
Raj Limbani UNSOLD
Simarjeet Singh UNSOLD
Akash Madhwal UNSOLD
Wahidullah Zadran UNSOLD
Shivam Shukla UNSOLD
Karn Sharma UNSOLD
Kumar Kartikeya Singh UNSOLD



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Who is Prashant Veer? 20-year-old left-armer snapped up by CSK for Rs 14.20 crore at IPL auction | Cricket News

Who is Prashant Veer? 20-year-old left-armer snapped up by CSK for Rs 14.20 crore at IPL auction | Cricket News

CSK Squad IPL 2026: Complete Chennai Super Kings Team and Full Players List | Cricket News

CSK Squad IPL 2026: Complete Chennai Super Kings Team and Full Players List | Cricket News

Explained: Why Cameron Green will earn only Rs 18 crore despite a Rs 25.20 crore bid | Cricket News

Explained: Why Cameron Green will earn only Rs 18 crore despite a Rs 25.20 crore bid | Cricket News

IPL Auction: 73 runs off 22 balls! Sarfaraz Khan turns heads ahead of bidding wars | Cricket News

IPL Auction: 73 runs off 22 balls! Sarfaraz Khan turns heads ahead of bidding wars | Cricket News

IPL Auction Day Buzz: Venkatesh Iyer sends timely reminder with SMAT blitz | Cricket News

IPL Auction Day Buzz: Venkatesh Iyer sends timely reminder with SMAT blitz | Cricket News

Vaibhav Suryavanshi blazes to quick fifty but falls to stunning catch at U19 Asia Cup | Cricket News

Vaibhav Suryavanshi blazes to quick fifty but falls to stunning catch at U19 Asia Cup | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST