IPL Auction 2026: KKR break the bank for Cameron Green and Matheesha Pathirana; CSK bet big on uncapped Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma | Cricket News

Cameron Green & Matheesha Pathirana (Agency Image)

NEW DELHI: Kolkata Knight Riders were the biggest spenders in the IPL players’ auction on Tuesday, shelling out a record Rs 25.20 crore to sign Australian all-rounder Cameron Green and investing a further Rs 18 crore to bring in Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana.Uncapped Indian talent drew massive attention, with Uttar Pradesh’s 20-year-old left-arm spinner Prashant Veer and Rajasthan’s 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma both landing lucrative Rs 14.20 crore deals with Chennai Super Kings. Having entered the auction at a base price of Rs 30 lakh each, the pair went on to become the highest-paid uncapped players in IPL auction history.

IPL 2026 Mini Auction: CSK Go Big on Uncapped Talent | Stephen Fleming & Shashwat Goenka

Another major gainer was Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi Dar, who was snapped up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.40 crore after starting at a base price of Rs 30 lakh.India internationals Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan were initially left without buyers despite solid recent form. However, both found teams during the accelerated round, with Sarfaraz joining Chennai Super Kings for Rs 75 lakh and Shaw being picked up by Delhi Capitals for the same amount. Sarfaraz had earlier grabbed headlines by smashing a 22-ball 73 for Mumbai against Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on the eve of the auction.

Delhi Capitals also made a late move to sign New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson for Rs 2 crore.Green’s acquisition saw him overtake Mitchell Starc’s Rs 24.75 crore deal to become the most expensive overseas player in IPL auction history. His signing followed an intense bidding duel between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, with KKR ultimately prevailing. The franchise also entered the race for Venkatesh Iyer before stepping aside, allowing Royal Challengers Bengaluru to secure the all-rounder for Rs 7 crore.

KKR later turned their attention to Pathirana, entering the contest after Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants pulled out. Coming in at a base price of Rs 2 crore, Pathirana became the costliest Sri Lankan player ever sold at an IPL auction.

Under existing IPL rules, Green will receive Rs 18 crore for the season, with the remaining amount going towards the BCCI’s player development programme, while Pathirana will pocket his full amount as it falls within the salary cap. KKR managing director Venky Mysore expressed satisfaction with the franchise’s marquee signing. “We are very happy. Something that we were focussed on and hoping. Quite happy with price at which we got him. Would have been a concern if it had gone higher. We were keen and attached but had it affected our rest of auction, we would have let him go,” Mysore said at a press conference.

“He will add lot to our team and with our new power coach Andre Russell, we know what he does, with bat and ball, couldn’t be happier.“The rule the BCCI made on the Rs 18 crore, our standpoint is there is no concern, in any case it’s an outflow for franchise,” he added.

Green, who has previously represented Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has featured in 29 IPL matches, scoring 707 runs and taking 16 wickets. Reacting to his move, Green said, “I’m so excited to be part of Kolkata for this year’s IPL. To get down to the Eden Gardens, to get used to the atmosphere. I hope it is a great year for us. So see you soon. Ami KKR!”

Elsewhere, Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman was bought by KKR for Rs 9.20 crore, while uncapped Madhya Pradesh fast bowler Mangesh Yadav joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 5.20 crore after a bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad also spent big, paying Rs 13 crore for England batter Liam Livingstone, while Lucknow Super Giants secured Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis for Rs 8.60 crore. Punjab Kings made their first purchase of the day by signing Australia’s Cooper Connolly for Rs 3 crore, and Australian all-rounder Jack Edwards was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for the same amount.

In the accelerated round, New Zealand’s Tom Banton went to Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore, while Adam Milne was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.40 crore. South African batter David Miller returned to Delhi Capitals for his base price of Rs 2 crore, though New Zealand opener Devon Conway remained unsold.

Quinton de Kock rejoined Mumbai Indians at his base price of Rs 1 crore. Spencer Johnson went unsold, while Anrich Nortje was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2 crore. South African pacer Lungi Ngidi was also picked up by Delhi Capitals for his base price of Rs 2 crore.

The mini auction featured a pool of 359 players — 246 Indians and 113 overseas — with the 10 franchises competing to fill up to 77 slots, including 31 reserved for overseas players.