খেলাধুলা

IPL Auction 2026: Most expensive player for each team across all 10 Teams

  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১৬ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
IPL Auction 2026: Most expensive player for each team across all 10 Teams


Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana & Liam Livingstone (Agency Image)

The IPL Auction 2026 wrapped up with plenty of drama, surprise twists and big-money moves. Here is the list of the most expensive signings for all 10 franchises this season.Kolkata Knight Riders stole the headlines with the biggest buy of the auction. Australian all rounder Cameron Green was snapped up for a massive Rs 25.20 crore, making him the most expensive overseas player in IPL history. The bidding crossed the previous record held by Mitchell Starc and placed Green as the third costliest player ever at an IPL auction, behind Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. KKR made a clear statement of intent by investing heavily in the Australian star.Chennai Super Kingsfocused on young Indian talent and dominated the uncapped players’ market. CSK secured Uttar Pradesh left arm spinner Prashant Veer and Rajasthan wicketkeeper batter Kartik Sharma for Rs 14.20 crore each. Both came in with a base price of just Rs 30 lakh and ended the night as the highest paid uncapped players in IPL auction history.

IPL 2026 Mini Auction: CSK Go Big on Uncapped Talent | Stephen Fleming & Shashwat Goenka

Most Expensive Players — Team-Wise:

Team Most expensive signing Price
Kolkata Knight Riders Cameron Green Rs 25.20 crore
Chennai Super Kings Prashant Veer Rs 14.20 crore
Chennai Super Kings Kartik Sharma Rs 14.20 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad Liam Livingstone Rs 13 crore
Delhi Capitals Auqib Nabi Dar Rs 8.40 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Venkatesh Iyer Rs 7 crore
Rajasthan Royals Ravi Bishnoi Rs 7.4 crore
Gujarat Titans Jason Holder Rs 7 crore
Lucknow Super Giants Josh Inglis Rs 8.60 crore
Punjab Kings Ben Dwarshuis Rs 4.40 crore
Mumbai Indians Quinton de Kock Rs 1 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad also made a bold move by signing England all rounder Liam Livingstone for Rs 13 crore. After going unsold in the opening round, Livingstone triggered a bidding war before SRH finally sealed the deal, making him their most expensive buy of the auction.Delhi Capitals turned heads by splurging Rs 8.40 crore on Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi Dar. Starting from a base price of Rs 30 lakh, Dar emerged as one of the biggest gainers of the mini auction and DC’s costliest signing.Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the defending IPL champions, made Indian all rounder Venkatesh Iyer their biggest signing by securing him for Rs 7 crore. Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, spent Rs 7.4 crore to bring in leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi, making him their most expensive purchase at the auction.Gujarat Titans went big on experience by acquiring Jason Holder for Rs 7 crore, while Lucknow Super Giants surprised many by paying Rs 8.60 crore for Josh Inglis, despite the Australian being available for only four IPL matches this season.Punjab Kings, the IPL 2025 finalists, adopted a measured approach at the auction, with Ben Dwarshuis emerging as their most expensive purchase at Rs 4.40 crore. Mumbai Indians, who entered the auction with the smallest purse of Rs 2.75 crore, saw Quinton de Kock become their top signing at Rs 1 crore.With 359 players in the pool and only 77 slots available, the IPL Auction 2026 once again delivered high stakes, unexpected outcomes and plenty of talking points ahead of the new season.



