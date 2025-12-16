IPL Auction: 73 runs off 22 balls! Sarfaraz Khan turns heads ahead of bidding wars | Cricket News

Sarfaraz Khan (Image credit: X)

NEW DELHI: Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan showcased his explosive hitting with a blistering 73 off just 22 deliveries against Rajasthan in a Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Super League Group B match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, on the eve of the IPL auction. He brought up his half-century in a mere 15 balls.Despite a promising start to his Test career, Sarfaraz has endured a difficult phase with national selection and went unsold at the previous IPL auction.

Earlier this month, the right-hander registered his maiden T20 century, remaining unbeaten on 100 from 47 balls, an innings studded with eight fours and seven sixes, as Mumbai crushed Assam by 98 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.Sarfaraz will be part of the first set of capped batters at the upcoming IPL auction, with a base price of Rs 75 lakh.