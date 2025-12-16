বুধবার, ১৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:১৬ পূর্বাহ্ন
IPL Auction: Auqib Nabi to Prashant Veer – Top 5 expensive Indian uncapped players | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১৬ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
IPL Auction: Auqib Nabi to Prashant Veer – Top 5 expensive Indian uncapped players | Cricket News


From left, this combo of file pictures shows cricketers Prashant Veer, Auqib Nabi Dar and Kartik Sharma. (PTI)

The IPL 2026 player auction began with limited action in the uncapped players’ category before Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma were signed by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14.20 crore each, setting a new record for uncapped players.The uncapped batters’ category opened the auction, but all six players listed went unsold. The group included Aarya Desai, Yash Dhull, Abhinav Manohar, Anmolpreet Singh, Atharva Taide and Abhinav Tejrana.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore Explains Cameron Green Buy – ‘We were getting close to the limit’

The next major development came with Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder Auqib Dar, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.4 crore. Delhi Capitals outbid Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and SunRisers Hyderabad to secure the player.Prashant Veer followed, with multiple teams entering the bidding before Chennai Super Kings secured him. Along with Kartik Sharma, Veer became the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history at the mini auction for the 2026 season held at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.Both players entered the auction at a base price of Rs 30 lakh, with CSK paying Rs 14.20 crore each. Uttar Pradesh all-rounder Prashant Veer’s price rose significantly as CSK competed with Rajasthan Royals early in the bidding and SunRisers Hyderabad later to sign the 20-year-old left-arm spinner and middle-order batter.Veer is set to make his IPL debut. He came into focus after playing for Noida Super Kings in the UP T20 League and has since played domestic cricket. In 12 T20 matches, he has scored 112 runs at a strike rate of 167.16 and taken 12 wickets in nine innings at an economy rate of 6.45. His performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy added to his profile, with CSK identifying him as a long-term option in the squad.Soon after, CSK signed Rajasthan batter Kartik Sharma for the same amount of Rs 14.20 crore following bidding involving Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders.Kartik has scored 334 runs in 12 T20 matches at a strike rate of 164, including 28 sixes, and featured among the leading six-hitters in the Ranji Trophy. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy league stage, he scored 133 runs in five matches at a strike rate above 160. Across his 12-match T20 career, he has maintained a strike rate above 160.Top 5 Indian uncapped players in IPL auction 2026

Player Base price Sold at
Prashant Veer Rs 30 lakh Rs 14.2 crore (CSK)
Kartik Sharma Rs 30 lakh Rs 14.2 crore (CSK)
Auqib Dar Rs 30 lakh Rs 8.4 crore (DC)
Mangesh Yadav Rs 30 lakh Rs 5.2 crore (RCB)
Tejasvi Singh Rs 30 lakh Rs 3 crore (KKR)



