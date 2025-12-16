মঙ্গলবার, ১৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:০৪ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘Hum Aapke Hain’: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan | Bollywood News What Makes Milind Soman’s Dulhan Ki Vidai Ka Waqt Badalna Hai Dialogue… ৫০ প্রার্থীকে হত্যার মিশন নিয়েছে আ.লীগ: রাশেদ খান IPL Auction Day Buzz: Venkatesh Iyer sends timely reminder with SMAT blitz | Cricket News ‘Frustrating’: Anupam Kher Reacts After His Connecting IndiGo Flight Gets Cancelled | Bollywood News বাংলাদেশের নাম উল্লেখ না করে বিজয় দিবসে মোদির পোস্ট Vaibhav Suryavanshi blazes to quick fifty but falls to stunning catch at U19 Asia Cup | Cricket News ‘Lovely Jodi’: Arbaaz Khan Steps Out With Sshura Khan For Nephew Nirvan’s Birthday | Bollywood News মুক্তিযুদ্ধ নিয়ে কল্পকাহিনীর ১০০ ভাগের ৯০ ভাগ মিথ্যা: আমির হামজা Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour Ends: Argentina star leaves India after whirlwind four-city farewell | Football News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

IPL Auction Day Buzz: Venkatesh Iyer sends timely reminder with SMAT blitz | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১৬ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
IPL Auction Day Buzz: Venkatesh Iyer sends timely reminder with SMAT blitz | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: As the IPL 2026 Auction unfolds in Abu Dhabi, Venkatesh Iyer ensured his name stayed firmly in focus with a timely and commanding knock in domestic cricket. Released by Kolkata Knight Riders after being bought for a staggering Rs 23.75 crore last season, the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder delivered a strong statement just hours before bidding began, underlining his value as a proven Indian match-winner.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Opening the innings for Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Tuesday, Iyer smashed a fluent 70 off just 43 balls against Punjab in an Elite Super League Group A clash at the DY Patil Academy in Ambi, Pune. His innings, laced with eight fours and two sixes, laid the foundation for Madhya Pradesh’s imposing total of 225/8, even as the middle order faltered after his dismissal.

Shivam Mavi opens up on IPL snubs, lonely domestic grind, confidence before auction

The timing of the knock could hardly have been better. With franchises scrambling for reliable Indian all-rounders, Iyer’s half-century served as a reminder of his impact at the top of the order and his ability to dominate quality bowling attacks in T20 cricket.Iyer’s IPL journey began during the UAE leg of the 2021 season, when he emerged as a key figure in KKR’s dramatic turnaround en route to the final. That breakthrough campaign earned him an India call-up and cemented his reputation as one of the most promising batting all-rounders in the country. His peak IPL season came in 2023, when he scored over 400 runs, including a memorable century.However, expectations rose sharply after his record price tag at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Used primarily as a specialist batter, Iyer struggled under pressure, managing just 142 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 139.22, prompting KKR to move on.Now back to proving his worth, Iyer’s SMAT knock may well reignite strong interest, making him one of the most closely watched Indian names on auction day.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Vaibhav Suryavanshi blazes to quick fifty but falls to stunning catch at U19 Asia Cup | Cricket News

Vaibhav Suryavanshi blazes to quick fifty but falls to stunning catch at U19 Asia Cup | Cricket News

Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour Ends: Argentina star leaves India after whirlwind four-city farewell | Football News

Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour Ends: Argentina star leaves India after whirlwind four-city farewell | Football News

India Under-19 5/0 in 0.1 Overs

India Under-19 5/0 in 0.1 Overs

Ashes: Australia drop fit Usman Khawaja, recall Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon for Adelaide Test | Cricket News

Ashes: Australia drop fit Usman Khawaja, recall Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon for Adelaide Test | Cricket News

IPL 2026 dates confirmed: Season to run from March 26 to May 31; Chinnaswamy opener in doubt | Cricket News

IPL 2026 dates confirmed: Season to run from March 26 to May 31; Chinnaswamy opener in doubt | Cricket News

‘AQI, AQI’ chants erupt as Lionel Messi welcomed in Delhi, crowd targets CM Rekha Gupta – Watch | Football News

‘AQI, AQI’ chants erupt as Lionel Messi welcomed in Delhi, crowd targets CM Rekha Gupta – Watch | Football News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST