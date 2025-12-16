IPL Auction Day Buzz: Venkatesh Iyer sends timely reminder with SMAT blitz | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: As the IPL 2026 Auction unfolds in Abu Dhabi, Venkatesh Iyer ensured his name stayed firmly in focus with a timely and commanding knock in domestic cricket. Released by Kolkata Knight Riders after being bought for a staggering Rs 23.75 crore last season, the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder delivered a strong statement just hours before bidding began, underlining his value as a proven Indian match-winner.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Opening the innings for Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Tuesday, Iyer smashed a fluent 70 off just 43 balls against Punjab in an Elite Super League Group A clash at the DY Patil Academy in Ambi, Pune. His innings, laced with eight fours and two sixes, laid the foundation for Madhya Pradesh’s imposing total of 225/8, even as the middle order faltered after his dismissal.

The timing of the knock could hardly have been better. With franchises scrambling for reliable Indian all-rounders, Iyer’s half-century served as a reminder of his impact at the top of the order and his ability to dominate quality bowling attacks in T20 cricket.Iyer’s IPL journey began during the UAE leg of the 2021 season, when he emerged as a key figure in KKR’s dramatic turnaround en route to the final. That breakthrough campaign earned him an India call-up and cemented his reputation as one of the most promising batting all-rounders in the country. His peak IPL season came in 2023, when he scored over 400 runs, including a memorable century.However, expectations rose sharply after his record price tag at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Used primarily as a specialist batter, Iyer struggled under pressure, managing just 142 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 139.22, prompting KKR to move on.Now back to proving his worth, Iyer’s SMAT knock may well reignite strong interest, making him one of the most closely watched Indian names on auction day.