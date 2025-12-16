IPL Auction: Why CSK bid Rs 14.2 crore for Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, coach Stephen Fleming explains | Cricket News

MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming (Agency Image)

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has explained the thinking behind the franchise’s biggest moves at the IPL 2026 auction, following the record-breaking signings of Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer. CSK stunned the auction table on Tuesday by securing uncapped wicketkeeper batter Kartik Sharma for Rs 14.2 crore. The 19-year-old became the joint most expensive uncapped Indian player in IPL history, a record he now shares with Prashant Veer, who was also picked up by CSK for the same amount. Fleming said the franchise had been tracking Kartik closely and felt the timing was right to act.

“We’ve been watching Kartik for some time. He was with us last year,” Fleming said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. “We needed that skillset of Prashant after the Jadeja trade.” Prashant Veer, an all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh, attracted intense interest during the auction. Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad were all involved in the bidding before CSK stayed in till the end to land the youngster for Rs 14.20 crore. Fleming suggested the aggressive approach was shaped by lessons learned during the previous season. “Fair reflection, as the game evolved, we may have been slow to evolve with it,” Fleming said. “Halfway through the tournament we made a big shift. The work we did then has enabled us to continue that work now.” Elsewhere at the auction, Cameron Green made headlines after being sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 25.20 crore. The Australian all-rounder became the most expensive overseas player in IPL history and the third most expensive player overall. Rajasthan Royals exited the bidding at around Rs 13 crore before CSK pushed the price beyond Rs 25 crore, only for KKR to seal the deal with the final bid. Despite the Rs 25.2 crore winning bid, Green will earn Rs 18 crore for the 2026 season, in line with IPL regulations for overseas players. Green brings an impressive record with him. He has scored 521 runs in 21 T20Is at an average of 32.56 and a strike rate of 160.30, alongside 12 wickets. In overall T20 cricket, he has 1,334 runs in 63 matches, including a century, and 28 wickets. In the IPL, he has featured for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scoring 707 runs in 29 matches and picking up 16 wickets, before missing last season due to injury.