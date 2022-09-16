শুক্রবার , ১৬ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ১লা আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

IPL side Punjab Kings appoint Trevor Bayliss as head coach | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১৬, ২০২২ ৪:৩২ অপরাহ্ণ
1663324343 photo


MOHALI: IPL side Punjab Kings on Friday appointed Trevor Bayliss as the team’s new head coach ahead of the next season of the franchise-based T20 tournament.
Bayliss will replace Anil Kumble after the former India cricketer’s contract was not renewed by Punjab Kings following a poor string of performances by the side under his guidance.
“I’m honoured to be given the head coach’s role with the Punjab Kings. A foundation franchise with an appetite for success. I look forward to working with a talented squad of players determined to compete for silverware,” Bayliss said in a statement issued by the franchise.

Bayliss will bring in his experience of winning the 2019 50 over World Cup with England, two IPL titles with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and 2014 besides a BBL title with the Sydney Sixers.
Bayliss was also the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 and 2021 IPL seasons.
Under Kumble’s mentorship, Punjab Kings had failed to progress to the IPL play-offs for three consecutive times.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm dc ctg1
আ. লীগ প্রার্থীর জয় চেয়ে রিটার্নিং কর্মকর্তার মোনাজাত ও বক্তৃতা!
বাংলাদেশ
1663324343 photo
IPL side Punjab Kings appoint Trevor Bayliss as head coach | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
download 33
নটি উপসর্গের মধ্যে একটি যদি শরীরে দেখা দেয় তবে নানান সমস্যায় পড়তে হবে ৷ very very careful if you see one of those symptoms must alert. – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
angad bedi and kirti kulhari
Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi to Reunite 6 Years After Pink; Details Inside
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Bharti

Bharti Singh in Hilarious Exchange With Paparazzi

 1627283897 news18 logo

Musk Asks Twitter Followers Whether He Should Sell 10% Of Tesla Stock

 wm Sabina Akter Tuhin 21 December 2021

তুহিনকে শোকজ, ৭ কার্যদিবসের মধ্যে জবাব দিতে চিঠি

 image 477091 1634473922

পিইসি ও ইবতেদায়ি পরীক্ষা বাতিল

 pennis

Healthy Lifestyle ঘুম ভাঙার সময় লিঙ্গোত্থান ভাল না খারাপ! চিকিৎসকরা দিলেন চমকে দেওয়া তথ্য

 wm NASA Aps Challange 5 Ocotober 2021

নাসা অ্যাপস চ্যালেঞ্জে বিজয়ীদের নাম ঘোষণা

 1642796231 photo

They batted better than us in middle overs but not having played lot of ODIs was also a factor: Rishabh Pant | Cricket News

 IMG 20220411 WA0013

টাঙ্গাইলে ১২০ টাকায় পুলিশে চাকরি পেলো ৮৭ জন পুরুষ ও ১৩ জন নারী

 1628051222 bellbottom 2

Here’s the Lowdown on Bell Bottom and Chehre Box Office Business

 1650183441 photo

IPL 2022: We need to get better in all aspects of the game, says Delhi Capitals’ coach Ricky Ponting | Cricket News