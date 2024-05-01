Irfan Pathan questions BCCI’s ‘clarity of planning’ and choice of Hardik Pandya over Jasprit Bumrah as T20 vice-captain | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Despite his lacklustre show with both bat and ball in the ongoing IPL 2024, all-rounder Hardik Pandya was chosen as Team India’s vice-captain for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States. India will kick off their World Cup campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5.Following BCCI ‘s announcement of India’s 15-member squad, there was backlash on social media for Pandya’s appointment as captain Rohit Sharma ‘s deputy.Was appointing Pandya in leadership role a wise decision given his struggles ever since his return to cricket following an ankle injury during the ODI World Cup last year? Former Indian allrounder Irfan Pathan believes that premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah would have been a more suitable choice for India’s vice-captaincy in the mega tournament.

“Selection processes typically involve meticulous planning. However, there have been concerns regarding the clarity of planning, evident in decisions like excluding Rinku Singh from the squad despite earlier inclusion plans,” said Irfan talking to Timesofindia.com.

“Following the (last) T20 World Cup, there is a shift in strategy from avoiding senior players to including them for their experience. Clarity in planning is crucial… Previously, Hardik Pandya had the captaincy, but (now) Rohit Sharma took over for T20 matches.

“Post the T20 World Cup, there was a new plan; they (BCCI) aimed for a younger team with Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav as potential captains,” Irfan, who was part of India’s only T20 World Cup triumph in 2007, added.

“Hardik Pandya being vice-captain, I understand the rationale behind it due to the importance of continuity in leadership…Yet, I believe someone like (Jasprit) Bumrah wouldn’t have been a bad choice either,” Irfan further said

Pandya, who replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain ahead of the IPL 2024, has scored 197 runs and taken only six wickets in 10 games, with his team sitting in ninth place.

He also faced booing in the early IPL matches after taking over as Mumbai Indians captain from Rohit who led the franchise to five titles.

“Yet, questions arise regarding Pandya’s performance consistency and commitment to Indian cricket. Regular participation in domestic cricket is essential for serving Indian cricket throughout the year. Injuries are inevitable, but proper planning involving consistent match play, including domestic cricket, is vital for a player’s return. But then there’s this one player who returns from injury without fulfilling the same requirements. That shouldn’t happen because it sends the wrong message to the rest of the team. When they see one player receiving special treatment, it disrupts the team environment,” the former allrounder said.

“Cricket isn’t like tennis; it’s a team sport where equality is vital. Every player should be treated fairly and equally. Regardless of whether you’re a newcomer or a seasoned player like Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, cricket is a team sport first and foremost. I’ve witnessed things in the past, particularly during the T20 World Cup last year, that went against the principles of Indian cricket—instances where certain players were given undue advantage, which is unacceptable,” Irfan, who is a cricket expert and commentator on Star Sports Press Room, said.

“To succeed in tournaments like the World Cup, it’s imperative that every player is treated fairly and equally. So, now, coming back to your question about,” Irfan said.