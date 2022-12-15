বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ৩০শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘Is Something More Tragic in Store for Dec 21?’ 3 Killed, 5 Injured in Bengal Stampede, TMC Blames BJP

ডিসেম্বর ১৫, ২০২২ ১২:২৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 2022 12 03t025520.601


Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

Last Updated: December 14, 2022, 23:57 IST

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (L) and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. (File pic/Twitter)

The Shivcharcha and blanket distribution event in Asansol was organised by BJP councillor Chaitali Tiwari and the leader of opposition in the assembly Suvendu Adhikari was also present for some time. Adhikari says the police personnel present were withdrawn after he left

A stampede broke out at a blanket distribution programme on Wednesday in West Bengal’s Asansol city with three people reported killed and five others injured.

The event was organised by BJP councillor Chaitali Tiwari and the leader of opposition in the assembly Suvendu Adhikari was also present for some time.

The stampede apparently occurred when people rushed towards the dais in an attempt to get blankets after Adhikari had left.

Asansol’s police commissioner Sudhir Nilkantam told News18, “The programme did not have any permission. It was Shivcharcha and distribution of blankets and a lot of people came. In the rush, three people died and five were seriously injured.”

The state’s ruling Trinamool Congress has taken up the issue, targeting the BJP.

Apart from Abhishek Banerjee, other TMC leaders too have reacted on the incident.

Adhikari has also given a statement, maintaining that the incident was unfortunate. He attended the programme and there were police personnel present but they were withdrawn immediately after he left, the BJP leader alleged. He also wrote that he did not want to blame anyone and wished to be next to the families of the victims.

Adhikari also targeted Abhishek Banerjee, bringing up his run-ins with central agencies in alleged coal scam cases.

Those injured have been taken to hospital and sources say their condition is critical.

Read all the Latest Politics News here





Source link

