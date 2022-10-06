বৃহস্পতিবার , ৬ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ২১শে আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Ishant Sharma back in Delhi squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ৬, ২০২২ ১:৪৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1664999207 photo


NEW DELHI: Veteran speedster Ishant Sharma will be making one final attempt to resurrect his international career with a domestic comeback for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, starting October 11.
The 16-strong Delhi squad, led by Kolkata Knight Riders star Nitish Rana, also has a number of current IPL players in its ranks.
The squad will have Hrithik Shokeen (Mumbai Indians), Navdeep Saini (Rajasthan Royals), Anuj Rawat (RCB), Simarjeet Singh (CSK), Ayush Badoni and Mayank Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants) and Lalit Yadav (Delhi Capitals).
It also has hard-hitting Hiten Dalal and promising youngster Dev Lakra in the line-up along with Himmat Singh, who is the vice-captain.
“The president and secretary has full faith in our senior players and Nitish is one of them. We are confident that the team will do well under his leadership,” joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI.
The Squad: Nitish Rana (captain), Himmat Singh (vc), Hiten Dalal, Yash Dhull, Anuj Rawat (wk), Hrithik Shokeen, Ayush Badoni, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shivank Vashisht, Dev Lakra, Pradeep Sangwan, Pranshu Vijayaran.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

received 656851092672682
ধানমন্ডিতে ই-কমার্স সেলার অ্যাসোসিয়েশন অফ বাংলাদেশের মিটআপ
ই-কমার্স
wm protima 2
বসিলায় প্রতিমা বিসর্জনে হাজারও মানুষের ভীড়
বাংলাদেশ
1664999207 photo
Ishant Sharma back in Delhi squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 96
কিনতে হবে না, বাড়িতে থাকা এই জিনিসগুলি হতে পারে সেরা সেক্স টয়, পাবেন চরম তৃপ্তি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IFIC Bank 1

আইএফআইসি ব্যাংকের পর্ষদ সভা ২৭ জুলাই – Corporate Sangbad

 wm tongatsunami1 750x563 1

টোঙ্গার অগ্ন্যুৎপাতের শক্তি ১০০ পারমাণবিক বোমার সমান

 1623398871 webp.net resizeimage 58

RaGa’s Close Aide Welcomes Prashant Kishor into Cong. Minutes Later the Tweet Disappears

 rahul mishra by jamie stoker 1

The French Are Hard To Please; I’m Lucky To Have Represented India For The Last 8 Years, Says Fashion Designer Rahul Mishra

 wm 1 5

দেশকে দেউলিয়া বানানোর সব আয়োজন সম্পন্ন: টুকু

 untitled design 96

All You Need to About Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s Vegan Meat Investment

 pjimage 43

The Secret Behind Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Endless Energy’ – She Quit Alcohol. Here’s How You Can Give It Up Too

 received 5789464357789696

এদেশ সকল ধর্মালম্বীর দেশ, এখানে সবাই সমানঃ শাড়ী বিতরণকালে কাউন্সিলর শাহু

 mehwish hayat

Pakistani Actress Mehwish Hayat’s Independence Day Post Goes Viral After Netizens Comment on Her Bra

 wm kader

‘বরিশালের ঘটনায় যারা জড়িত তাদের আইনের আওতায় আনা হবে’