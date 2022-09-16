It was an ‘honour to share all these years’ with Federer, says Nadal | Tennis News

শুক্রবার , ১৬ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ১লা আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
It was an 'honour to share all these years' with Federer, says Nadal

MADRID: Rafael Nadal said it was “an honour” to share “amazing moments” with Roger Federer after the Swiss great announced his retirement from tennis on Thursday.
“Dear Roger, my friend and rival, I wish this day would never have come,” Nadal wrote on Twitter.
“It’s been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.”





