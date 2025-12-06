‘It was never through effort’: World Chess Champion D Gukesh reacts to Anish Giri’s ‘different person’ remark | Chess News

D Gukesh and Anish Giri (FIDE Photo and Screengrab)

NEW DELHI: Despite its rich history, centuries-old traditions, and evolution across eras, chess remains a strangely solitary soul. Even today, barring a few occasional team events, it remains a sport where battles are fought alone, move by move, with the clock always pressing.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!And yet, beneath that surface of concentration, players often reveal different shades of their personality.

The current Dutch No. 1, Anish Giri, recently opened up about this duality during an exclusive conversation with TimesofIndia.com.Among the many anecdotes he shared during this conversation, one stood out: his observation of the “different modes” of D Gukesh, the reigning World Chess Champion, and how the 19-year-old can almost seem like a different person depending on the moment.“Gukesh was not in my team (in the last GCL), but I’ve been with him on many different occasions. During tournaments, after tournaments, I was with him at Vidit’s wedding as well,” 31-year-old Giri told this website. “And it’s like different people every time. When Gukesh is at Vidit’s wedding, he is a different person than when he is playing the second round of Wijk aan Zee. Some people have this very, very strong game mode.”On Friday, Gukesh took some time out to interact with his followers on X, responding to questions from the teenager’s growing fanbase.When asked whether this behaviour change comes naturally to him or is something he has consciously developed over the years, the Chennai-born Grandmaster explained that it was largely innate.“It has mostly been natural, and I have been similar outside of Chess too, but the last couple of years, I’m more engaging and open outside of Chess. But it was never through effort; everything happened on its own,” wrote D Gukesh.Having won the FIDE Grand Swiss 2025, Giri has already booked his place in the 2026 Candidates. A victory there would give him a shot at challenging Gukesh for the world title next year.Before that, though, the two could meet in the upcoming season of the Global Chess League (GCL).The third season of the GCL kicks off at the iconic Royal Opera House in Mumbai from December 14 to 23, with Giri suiting up for the Alpine SG Pipers and Gukesh donning the colours of Giri’s former side, PBG Alaskan Knights, this time. Perhaps expect a few more glimpses of Gukesh’s “modes”.