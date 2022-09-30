শুক্রবার , ৩০ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৫ই আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

It wasn’t part of plan but was very much within rules: Harmanpreet on controversial run out | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৩০, ২০২২ ৫:২৫ অপরাহ্ণ
1664537148 photo


SYLHET: Running out England batter Charlie Dean while she was backing up was not part of India’s plans during the recent ODI series but was very much within the rules of the game, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said on Friday.
Deepti Sharma had effected that controversial run out of Dean to complete India’s 3-0 whitewash of England last week.
The mode of dismissal is currently listed in the ‘Unfair Play’ section of the laws but is set to be moved to the ‘Run Out’ section from October 1 when an update in the ICC Playing Conditions comes into effect.

Upon her arrival in India, Deepti said she had warned Dean multiple times before she took the bails off. England captain Heather Knight, who sat out of the series due to injury, accused Deepti of lying.
Speaking ahead of the Women’s Asia Cup, Harmanpreet said it is time to move on while backing Deepti’s act.
“We were noting these things from last couple of games. She was taking long strikes and undue advantage, it was Deepti’s awareness (that she took the bails off),” Harmanpreet said.
“It was not part of the plan but everyone was there to win the game. Whenever you are on the ground, you want to win at any cost. The most important thing is to play within the rules. Whatever we did was very much in the rules.
“Whatever happened, it was not part of the plan but it has happened, we need to move on,” said Harmanpreet.
India face Sri Lanka in their opening match of the women’s Asia Cup on Saturday.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

received 3323567057969888
বিআইজেএফ এর নির্বাচন সম্পন্ন, প্রেসিডেন্ট নাজনীন নাহার
ই-কমার্স
wm Nadvi Digital Act
ফেসবুকে স্ত্রীসহ এমপি নদভীকে ‘অপমান করায়’ মামলা
বাংলাদেশ
1664537148 photo
It wasn’t part of plan but was very much within rules: Harmanpreet on controversial run out | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
11 1
পরলে লাগবে নজরকাড়া, দাম সাধ্যের মধ্যে! এমন স্টাইলেশ পোশাকের জুড়ি নেই
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm UP Election nouka

সিলেট-চট্টগ্রাম বিভাগের ইউপিতে প্রার্থী দিলো আ.লীগ [তালিকা]

 ananya panday post 1

Ananya Panday’s First Post After Aryan Khan Drugs Case is About Looking at the Bright Side

 wm Sultan mosur

‘পত্রিকা খুললেই পরীমণি, খুকুমণি, দীপু মনিদের কাহিনি’

 wm PBI Logo 20 October 2021

যুবকের লাশ উদ্ধারের ২ দিনের মধ্যে খুনের রহস্য উদঘাটন

 wm BASIS Election General Motif 25 12 2021

বেসিস নির্বাচনে জয়ী ‘ওয়ান টিম’

 kareena kapoor 3

Kareena Kapoor Khan Says She Doesn’t Want Her Sons Jeh, Taimur to be ‘Movie Stars’

 received 601178574438348

রাজশাহী শিক্ষা বোর্ডে এক সাথে ১৭ জন কর্মকর্তার বদলী

 united nations day

History and All You Need to Know

 wm swiss

সুইজারল্যান্ডে গণভোটে সমলিঙ্গ বিয়ের পক্ষে সংখ্যাগরিষ্ঠের রায়

 navana ferma 1

নাভানা ফার্মার বিডিংয়ে শেয়ার পেল যারা – Corporate Sangbad