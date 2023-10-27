শুক্রবার , ২৭ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১২ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

‘It’s Legitimate, Not Communal’: CM Himanta Rebuts Cong Over Complaint Against His ‘Akbar’ Remarks

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৭, ২০২৩ ১২:১৬ অপরাহ্ণ
himanta biswa sarma


Last Updated: October 27, 2023, 11:46 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

The Congress on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Sarma for his remarks against Akbar, the party's candidate from Kawardha. (PTI/File)

The Congress on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Sarma for his remarks against Akbar, the party’s candidate from Kawardha. (PTI/File)

Himanta Sarma had attacked the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh over several issues, including religious conversion.

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday issued a rebuttal against Congress’ complaint to the Election Commission in connection with Assam chief minister’s remark “targeting Chhattisgarh minister Mohammad Akbar”. Legitimate criticism of a candidate does not amount to communal politics, the CM said.

“Congress has withheld the material information from the Hon’ble Election Commission that Mohammed Akbar is their candidate from Kawardha Constituency. Therefore legitimate criticism of a candidate does not amount to communal politics,” Sarma posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He further wrote, “Congress will have to face the legal consequence of not revealing this crucial fact in their representation. I have full faith in the collection wisdom of the Honourable Election Commission.”

In a speech in Kawardha in Chhattisgarh on October 18, Sarma had taken a controversial dig at Akbar saying that “the land of Mata Kaushalya will get defiled if Akbar isn’t sent off.”

“If one Akbar comes to some place, he calls 100 Akbars. So, send him off as soon as possible, otherwise the land of Mata Kaushalya will get defiled,” he said.

Mata Kaushalya, the mother of Lord Ram, is believed to hail from what is modern day Chhattisgarh.

Sarma also attacked the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh over several issues, including religious conversion.

“Today, the tribals of Chhattisgarh, who are dear to us, are being encouraged to convert their religion on a daily basis. And when someone raises their voice against it, Bhupesh Baghel ji says ‘we are secular’. Is beating up Hindus your secularism? This country is a country of the Hindus and will belong to Hindus. Do not teach us secularism, we do not need to learn secularism from you,” he said.

The Congress on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Sarma for his remarks against Akbar, the party’s candidate from Kawardha. The party alleged that Sarma’s remarks showed a clear-cut intention to incite sections of society against one another.

While issuing the notice to Sarma, the Election Commission reminded him of a provision in the poll code which states that “no party or candidate shall include in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic.” Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly will be held in two phases – on November 7 and 17.

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live updRead More





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

rahul gandhi agniveer 2023 10 6b7461c0d9a0e16c55898c72e85c1176 16x9
Chhattisgarh Polls: Rahul Gandhi to Address Rallies in Four Assembly Seats on Saturday and Sunday
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Chittagong 27.10.2023 800x420
গণজাগরণের নৃত্য উৎসবে নৃত্যালেখ্য ‘বিজয়লক্ষ্মী নারী’
বাংলাদেশ
1698419068 photo
Pakistan’s Mohammad Wasim does a MS Dhoni vs South Africa | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 3 23 169841735916x9
কোজাগরীতে তিলের নাড়ু বানাবেন তো? কোলেস্টেরল কমিয়ে হৃদযন্ত্র ভাল রাখতে তিল জুড়িহীন!sesame seeds are awesome to keep you fit and fine – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IMG 20230226 WA0038

সাতক্ষীরার কালিগঞ্জ থানা পুলিশের অভিযানে যাবজ্জীবন কারাদণ্ডপ্রাপ্ত ১ আসামি সহ ৪জন গ্রেফতার

 wm arrest

অবৈধ বিটুমিন ডিপোতে র‌্যাবের অভিযান, গ্রেফতার ৩

 wm information ok 800x416

‘গরমে বিএনপি নেতাদের মাথা খারাপ হয়ে গেছে’

 camera 166753557416x9

Apps To Detect Hidden Camera For Android And iOS

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 fujiyaku 4987524808915 4

富士薬品オリジナルりんご酢 フジタイムAQUA 1800mL 飲む酢 送料無料　4本セット T-富士薬品PayPayモール店 – 通販

 wm Mirza Abbas

‘আওয়ামী লীগ নাই, বিএনপি আসছে’

 1684220467 photo

Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma greeted each other ahead of LSG MI IPL 2023 match | Cricket News

 11 28

Weight Lose Tips, ওজন কমানোর উপায় – News18 Bangla

 wm obaidul kader padma

পদ্মা সেতু অপমানের প্রতিশোধের প্রতীক: ওবায়দুল কাদের

 1625669122 pratima

Northeast Expands Presence in Union Cabinet