‘It’s Legitimate, Not Communal’: CM Himanta Rebuts Cong Over Complaint Against His ‘Akbar’ Remarks

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday issued a rebuttal against Congress’ complaint to the Election Commission in connection with Assam chief minister’s remark “targeting Chhattisgarh minister Mohammad Akbar”. Legitimate criticism of a candidate does not amount to communal politics, the CM said.

“Congress has withheld the material information from the Hon’ble Election Commission that Mohammed Akbar is their candidate from Kawardha Constituency. Therefore legitimate criticism of a candidate does not amount to communal politics,” Sarma posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He further wrote, “Congress will have to face the legal consequence of not revealing this crucial fact in their representation. I have full faith in the collection wisdom of the Honourable Election Commission.”

In a speech in Kawardha in Chhattisgarh on October 18, Sarma had taken a controversial dig at Akbar saying that “the land of Mata Kaushalya will get defiled if Akbar isn’t sent off.”

“If one Akbar comes to some place, he calls 100 Akbars. So, send him off as soon as possible, otherwise the land of Mata Kaushalya will get defiled,” he said.

Mata Kaushalya, the mother of Lord Ram, is believed to hail from what is modern day Chhattisgarh.

Sarma also attacked the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh over several issues, including religious conversion.

“Today, the tribals of Chhattisgarh, who are dear to us, are being encouraged to convert their religion on a daily basis. And when someone raises their voice against it, Bhupesh Baghel ji says ‘we are secular’. Is beating up Hindus your secularism? This country is a country of the Hindus and will belong to Hindus. Do not teach us secularism, we do not need to learn secularism from you,” he said.

The Congress on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Sarma for his remarks against Akbar, the party’s candidate from Kawardha. The party alleged that Sarma’s remarks showed a clear-cut intention to incite sections of society against one another.

While issuing the notice to Sarma, the Election Commission reminded him of a provision in the poll code which states that “no party or candidate shall include in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic.” Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly will be held in two phases – on November 7 and 17.