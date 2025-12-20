‘It’s not about form’: Suryakumar Yadav reveals real reason for Shubman Gill’s omission from T20 World Cup squad | Cricket News

Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill of India (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

India’s T20 World Cup squad announcement on Saturday sparked widespread debate, with the biggest talking point being the exclusion of Shubman Gill. While Gill currently captains India in both Tests and ODIs, he was surprisingly left out of the squad for cricket’s shortest format. Captain Suryakumar Yadav has now shed light on the reasoning behind the decision. “It’s not about form, it’s about combination. We wanted to have a keeper at the top. We know the quality that Gill brings,” Suryakumar explained. The decision, he added, was driven by team balance rather than a reflection on Gill’s abilities.

Gill, 26, had missed the fifth T20I against South Africa due to a foot injury sustained before the fourth T20I, which was itself cancelled due to fog. Since his return to the T20 side during the Asia Cup, where he was also vice-captain, he has struggled to replicate his consistent Test form. In 15 T20 matches since his comeback, Gill scored 291 runs at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 137, without a single fifty and a highest score of 47. The reshuffle has also affected other batters. Sanju Samson, who had done well as an opener, including scoring three centuries, was moved down the order when Gill was drafted back and ultimately got dropped as well. In the last T20 against South Africa, Samson opened again and made a solid 37 off 22 balls, giving India a strong start. The team management now plans to revert to their original combination, with a wicketkeeper at the top. Consequently, Jitesh Sharma has been dropped, while Ishan Kishan has been drafted as the second keeper and reserve opener. Kishan comes off a brilliant domestic season in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he captained Jharkhand to their maiden title. He scored 517 runs in 10 matches at an average of 57.44 and a strike rate of 197, including two centuries and two fifties, with a hundred in the final against Haryana. Rinku Singh, part of the Asia Cup-winning squad, returns as the designated finisher in place of Jitesh. All-rounder Axar Patel has been named vice-captain, stepping into the leadership role alongside captain Suryakumar Yadav, who will lead India in both the T20 World Cup and the five-match T20I series against New Zealand starting January 21.India T20 World Cup squad: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Axar Patel (vice-capt) Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan. India, the defending champions after a thrilling 2024 final victory over South Africa in Barbados, will open their T20 World Cup campaign against the USA on February 7 in Mumbai.