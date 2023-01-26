Jamia Students Detained Over Attempts to Screen, Screening Stopped Midway at Panjab University

Read more

area.

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar called a small student group with no following” and accused it of disturbing peace on the campus. “We do not want any disturbance on the campus. We desire to keep the peace and harmony in the university where students are studying and giving exams,” Akhtar told PTI. “A small group like Students’ Federation of India [SFI], which has no following, is holding protests. We do not approve of this kind of behaviour. Their aim is to disturb peace and harmony on the campus. At no cost I will allow this kind of behaviour under my watch,” she said.

High Drama in JNU

The screening plan at Jamia came a day after a similar announcement was made by the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which did not go as planned with students alleging deliberate power cut by the varsity administration and stone pelting later.

Congress Leader’s Son Quits Party Day After Post Criticising BBC Documentary

In another major development, senior Congress leader AK Antony’s son Anil Antony quit the Grand Old party after being asked to take down a post criticising the BBC documentary on PM Modi. His resignation has come a day after he extended support to the BJP over the controversial BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi.

In a Twitter post, Anil wrote: “I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala.Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on.”

In the resignation letter Anil said: “Considering the events from yesterday, I believe it would be appropriate for me to leave all my roles in the Congress – as the Convener of KPCC Digital Media, and as the National Co-coordinator of AICC Social Media and Digital Communications Cell.”

Episode 2 of BBC Documentary Released

The second episode of the BBC docu-series on PM Modi, meanwhile, came out, links to which surfaced on social media amid the central government trashing the documentary as a “propaganda piece” that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset. TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday shared a link to the second part of the series which questioned PM Modi’s leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Read all the Latest India News here