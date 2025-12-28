‘Jassi bhai itna deep chale gaye’: Axar Patel reveals Jasprit Bumrah’s perfume obsession | Cricket News

Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah (ANI)

Jasprit Bumrah is widely celebrated for his pinpoint accuracy on the cricket field, whether with the new ball in Tests or during the final overs of a T20. His meticulous planning and research on opposition batters have become well-known among cricket fans. But according to teammate Axar Patel, there is another side to Bumrah that few people know—his passion for perfumes.Speaking on the 2 Sloggers YouTube channel, Axar shared some light-hearted insights about Bumrah’s perfume collection. He explained that Bumrah is deeply invested in fragrances and even checks the percentage of oil and perfume in each bottle, while the rest of the team simply smells a perfume, decides if it is strong enough, and moves on.

The conversation turned to Bumrah’s plans beyond cricket, with one of the YouTubers joking if this was a post-retirement hobby. Axar laughed and said, “Jassi Bhai dekhlena, partnership kardena,” hinting that Bumrah might even bring teammates into the perfume venture.Axar also shared a humorous story on the show about a bet he won against Bumrah. Recalling the incident, he said that Bumrah had promised Mohammed Siraj he would gift him a perfume during the Test match against the West Indies in Delhi. According to Axar, West Indies vice-captain Jomel Warrican may have casually asked which perfume it was because he liked the smell, and Siraj then insisted that Bumrah give it to him since he liked it so much. Axar added how he got caught up in the fun as well. “Tho isme meine sirf flow flow mein Boom bhai bole ab uske jagah mein tume dunga,” he said, meaning Bumrah decided to gift him a perfume too in the flow of the moment. The stories offer a lighter, more personal side to one of India’s most formidable fast bowlers, showing that off the field, Bumrah’s meticulous nature extends to his love for fragrances as well.