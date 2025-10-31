শুক্রবার, ৩১ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ০৪:৪২ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
খেলাধুলা

Jemimah Rodrigues: The girl, once in Gymkhana controversy over father's religious activities, now toast of the nation | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৩১ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Jemimah Rodrigues: The girl, once in Gymkhana controversy over father’s religious activities, now toast of the nation | Cricket News


Jemimah Rodrigues (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Jemimah Rodrigues played a match-winning innings against Australia at D.Y. Patil Stadium, marking a new milestone in her career. Her membership at the historic Khar Gymkhana was revoked in October 2024 after concerns arose about her father conducting unauthorised spiritual sessions at the club. India advanced to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 final following Rodrigues’s outstanding unbeaten 127 against Australia in Navi Mumbai.

Jemimah Rodrigues after India reach Women’s World Cup final: ‘Was going through a lot of anxiety’

The victory came against the unbeaten world champions, securing India a final match against South Africa.The controversy emerged during Khar Gymkhana’s Annual General Body Meeting in October 2024. Ivan Rodrigues, Jemimah’s father, had organised approximately 35 gatherings under Brother Manuel Ministries over 18 months, which allegedly included religious activities against club regulations. The club’s bylaws explicitly prohibit political or religious events on their premises.“It’s shocking that such events were happening here. These kinds of activities are reported in other parts of the country, but seeing it within our club was concerning,” said committee member Shiv Malhotra.The situation escalated when a staff member alerted former club president Nitin Gadekar. He and several members attended one gathering, where they observed a dimly-lit hall with music and speeches reminiscent of a revival-style meeting.The club took formal action through a membership vote.“The decision was taken collectively by members present at the meeting. The honorary membership was granted to Jemimah Rodrigues in 2023 for three years, but given the circumstances, it was unanimously decided to cancel it,” stated President Vivek Devnani to The Indian Express.Jemimah had received the honorary membership in recognition of her cricket achievements. The cancellation was unusual as it stemmed from allegations related to her family rather than her personal conduct.One year later now, Rodrigues demonstrated her cricket prowess with an impressive innings of 127 not out from 116 balls. Her performance, including 14 boundaries and 3 sixes, helped India chase down 339 against Australia in the crucial semi-final match.





Source link

