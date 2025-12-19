শুক্রবার, ১৯ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৪:৪০ অপরাহ্ন
Jharkhand crowned SMAT champions, Ishan Kishan's bhangra celebration steals the show – WATCH | Cricket News

  শুক্রবার, ১৯ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Jharkhand crowned SMAT champions, Ishan Kishan's bhangra celebration steals the show – WATCH | Cricket News


Ishan Kishan (Image credit: BCCI Domestic)

NEW DELHI: Jharkhand made history on Thursday by winning their first-ever Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, defeating Haryana in a thrilling final. Captain Ishan Kishan spearheaded the victory with a breathtaking 101 off just 49 balls, smashing 10 sixes in a dazzling display of power-hitting.

Shashi Tharoor vs Rajeev Shukla breaks out on India match in Lucknow

The highlight wasn't just his century—Kishan's bhangra-inspired celebration went viral, a refreshing departure from the usual struts seen in modern cricket, as Jharkhand became the 12th state to lift India's premier domestic T20 title.Kishan's innings helped Jharkhand post a formidable 262/3, anchored by a 177-run second-wicket partnership with Kumar Kushagra, who contributed a lively 81 off 38 balls. Medium pacer Anukul Roy delivered a crucial all-round performance, taking two early wickets and adding a rapid 40 off 20 balls, while Haryana's Yashvardhan Dalal top-scored with 53 in a losing cause. The opposition was eventually bowled out for 193.Watch the video hereThe triumph is historic, marking the first time in 19 years that the tournament crowned a new champion, underlining the rise of smaller teams in Indian domestic T20 cricket. Kishan's vibrant celebration, combined with the team's collective effort—stellar batting and disciplined bowling—made Jharkhand's maiden title a memorable milestone in the tournament's history.





Source link

