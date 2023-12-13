বুধবার , ১৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৮শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
J’khand CM Skips ED Summons for Questioning in Money-laundering Case

ডিসেম্বর ১৩, ২০২৩ ১২:৪৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
hemant soren jharkhand cm 2023 10 d774237c6f812cb75e5f81223c034833


Last Updated: December 13, 2023, 00:14 IST

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (File Image)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
(File Image)

Soren, the JMM leader, slammed the BJP, accusing it of conspiring against his government. During the programme, the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for over 5,350 projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore in the state’s second capital Dumka

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday skipped ED summons for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam as he attended a state government’s outreach programme in Dumka, officials said.

Soren, the JMM leader, slammed the BJP, accusing it of conspiring against his government. During the programme, the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for over 5,350 projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore in the state’s second capital Dumka.

The CM did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and reached Dumka earlier in the day to participate in the pre-scheduled Apki Yojana, Apki Sarkar, Apke Dwar’ (your scheme, your government at your doorstep’) programme, the officials said.

The ED had issued a fresh summons to Soren for questioning in connection with the money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Soren, 48, was asked to depose before the federal agency’s regional office in Ranchi at 11 am and get his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Tuesday, ED sources said.

Addressing the public meeting at Koraiya panchayat in Dumka district, the chief minister said, Many people thought that I would not be able to attend the programme today.

Our opposition has constantly been conspiring against the government and trying to divert people’s attention. We will not tolerate the people who defame this sacred land.”

Soon after Soren went to Dumka, an official from the Chief Minister’s Office reached the ED office and handed over a letter, sources said. The content of the letter was, however, not revealed by the CMO and ED officials.

This was the sixth ED summons issued to Soren, but he has never deposed and instead, filed petitions before the Supreme Court and later, the Jharkhand High Court seeking protection from the agency’s action, terming the summonses as ”unwarranted”.

Both the courts have dismissed his petitions. Meanwhile, Jharkhand BJP on Tuesday demanded stern action be taken by the ED against the chief minister. ED has given enough time to CM, now it should take strong action, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said.

The government is working to strengthen the rural economy. Today, there is no house left where the government’s scheme has not reached.

Now, officials are reaching your houses to provide your benefits, Soren said while addressing the programme in Dumka. The government has started 80 schools of excellence in the first phase and now the number of such schools will be increased to 5,000, the CM said.

To provide transportation facilities to connect villages with Dumka town, 800 km of rural roads for Rs 650 crore will be built, he said. Besides, approval for construction of 650 km of roads for Rs 1,000 crore has been given, the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)



Source link

