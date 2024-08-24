শনিবার , ২৪ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ৯ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Joao Pedro’s late goal gives Brighton 2-1 win over Man United in Premier League | Football News

NEW DELHI: Brighton & Hove Albion defeated Manchester United 2-1 on Saturday to maintain their perfect record in the Premier League, thanks to a late winning goal by Joao Pedro in the fifth minute of added time.
The victory marked new manager Fabian Huerzeler’s first home game win.
Brighton took the lead through Danny Welbeck, who scored against his former club.Manchester United’s Amad Diallo equalized in the second half, but the match appeared to be heading for a draw until the final moments. Simon Adingra found space in the box and chipped the ball to an unmarked Joao Pedro, who headed home the winner.
“First I’m very happy for the win. I think this goal at the end shows how much we wanted to win the game, first game at home against a big team,” Pedro said.
“I cannot feel better than today. I think the team did well.”
Fabian Huerzeler, 31, has led Brighton to two wins in as many games, keeping them provisionally at the top of the standings.
United had their first chance to score 10 minutes into the game when Diogo Dalot’s cross reached Amad Diallo, who failed to convert.
Brighton then took the lead when Kaoru Mitoma sent a cross through United’s defense to the six-yard box, where Welbeck extended a leg to score his second goal of the season. This was Welbeck’s 100th career goal in club football and his sixth against Manchester United, where he started his career and won the Premier League title in the 2012-13 season.
Marcus Rashford had a moment of celebration when he found the back of the net following a fine save from keeper Jason Steele, but his goal was ruled offside.
Brighton almost doubled their lead early in the second half. James Milner was set up by Joao Pedro, but his shot was cleared off the line by Dalot.
United drew level at the hour mark. Amad Diallo received the ball, cut inside his marker, and took a shot that deflected past Steele into the net.
United nearly completed the comeback in the 69th minute. A sweeping move allowed them to break through Brighton’s defense, and Alejandro Garnacho took a shot that seemed destined for the net.
However, Joshua Zirkzee slid in for a cross that never came, deflecting the ball into the goal from an offside position. VAR reviewed and disallowed the goal.
Brighton’s persistency paid off late in the game. Simon Adingra found space in the box and chipped the ball over United’s defenders to Joao Pedro, who headed in the winning goal to secure Brighton’s second win of the season.
The home crowd was left delighted as Brighton stayed perfect in their Premier League campaign under new manager Fabian Huerzeler. The result keeps Brighton at the top of the standings after two games.





