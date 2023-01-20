শুক্রবার , ২০ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৬ই মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
'Join BJP or Face Bulldozer': Row Over MP Minister's Controversial 'Threat' to Congress Netas

জানুয়ারি ২০, ২০২৩ ৮:৩৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
mp minister mahendra singh sisodia


Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 08:55 IST

The video of MP Panchayat Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia making these comments has gone viral on social media. (Photo by @KKMishraINC)

The video of MP Panchayat Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia making these comments has gone viral on social media. (Photo by @KKMishraINC)

The Madhya Pradesh minister Sisodia made the controversial statement at the gathering while campaigning for the Raghogarh Nagar civic polls scheduled for January 20

A massive row has erupted after a Madhya Pradesh minister was caught on camera ‘threatening’ Congress leaders in the state to join the BJP or face bulldozer action. The video of MP Panchayat Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia making these comments has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Mahendra Sisodia is caught saying, “Join the BJP. Move towards this side towards the ruling party slowly. In 2023, the BJP will form government in MP once again. Mama’s bulldozer is ready.”

Sisodia made the controversial statement on Wednesday at the gathering while campaigning for the Raghogarh Nagar civic polls scheduled for January 20, reports PTI.

Bulldozer justice has been widely used in BJP-ruled states with Madhya Pradesh joining in. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan led administration has been bulldozing illegal portions of homes of people accused of various offences, a practice that has often been hailed by the CM, popularly referred to as ‘mama’ for his “zero tolerance” policy towards crime and criminals.

The comments drew Congress’ ire with the Guna district Congress chief Harishankar Vijaywargiya hitting out at the minister saying his remarks have sullied the image of the BJP.

“He should exercise restraint in his language. The people of Raghogarh will give a befitting reply to him on January 20 in the polls,” Vijaywargiya told PTI.

Raghogarh is the home turf of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and his son Jaiwardhan Singh is local MLA.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live updRead More





Source link

