শুক্রবার , ১৬ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ১লা আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
JP Nadda Dials Bengal BJP Chief Over ‘Successful Nabanna Abhijan’, Sets Up Panel to Probe Violence

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১৬, ২০২২ ৮:০৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
nabanna cholo march bjp bengal pti


Days after the streets of Bengal turned battlefield stoking massive tensions between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP over the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ march to the state secretariat, BJP President JP Nadda has announced the formation of a five-member committee to probe the alleged violence against BJP workers in West Bengal.

The announcement comes two days after BJP workers clashed with the Bengal Police during their march to the state secretariat to protest against the TMC government. Several police officers and BJP leaders, including Mina Devi Purohit and Swapan Dasgupta, were reportedly injured in the clashes between BJP and the Bengal Police during the protest march while top Bengal BJP leaders were also detained on Tuesday.

The BJP state president – Sukanta Majumdar among other top BJP leaders who led the protest march have reportedly received accolades from the party leadership for the same, according to IANS. Sources say Sukanta Majumdar received a phone call from the party’s national president, J.P. Nadda on Tuesday night and besides congratulating Majumdar for leading the successful march to the state secretariat agitation programme, Nadda also reportedly advised him to conduct similar agitational porogrammes in the coming days, reports IANS.

On Tuesday, several BJP Bengal workers set out on the ‘Nabanna Cholo’ march to the state secretariat of Nabanna from Santragachi. A huge police contingent stopped them near Howrah Maidan and the state BJP president immediately staged a sit-in demonstration.

This triggered clashes between BJP supporters and the police personnel turning the area into a virtual battlefield. The Bengal police were forced to resort to baton charging and water-cannons to disperse the agitated BJP supporters, who retaliated with brickbats and bamboo poles. Cops even resorted to firing teargas shells to dispel the mob.

Failing to persuade Majumdar from refraining from the sit-in demonstration, the police finally arrested him and several other BJP leaders. The BJP leaders including Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly – Suvendu Adhikari, were all released late Tuesday evening following an order of a division bench of the Calcutta High Court.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here



Source link

