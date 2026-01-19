Kallis, Klusener, Jonty Rhodes… and everyone else: Test match where entire South African team was awarded ‘Player of the Match’ | Cricket News

South African allrounder Jaques Kallis (R) and teammate Herschelle Gibbs (C) celebrate the dismissal of West Indies batsman Ridley Jacobs (L) for 78 runs at the Centurion cricket oval in Pretoria, 18 January, 1999. (Photo/Getty Images)

By the late 1990s, West Indies were no longer the dominant force they had been through the 1970s and 1980s. Losses to Australia, both home and away, and a 3-0 Test series defeat in Pakistan had pushed them down to No. 4 in the ICC Test rankings. Even so, they remained a respected side. That is why there was genuine interest when West Indies toured South Africa for the first time in the 1998–99 season, with the two teams appearing evenly matched on paper.What followed turned into one of the most one-sided tours in Test history.Led by Hansie Cronje, South Africa dominated the West Indies in the whole tour. Proteas won the seven-match ODI series 6-1 and completed a clean sweep in the five-Test series, winning 5-0. The margins underlined the gap between the sides. South Africa won the first Test by four wickets, the second by 178 runs, the third by nine wickets, the fourth by 149 runs and the fifth by 351 runs.

The final Test, played from January 15 to 18, 1999, produced a moment that remains rare in the game. At the end of the match, adjudicator Dennis Lindsay named the entire South African team as Player of the Match.

How it unfoded



West Indies captain Brian Lara won the Toss and elected to field against the Proteas. The Lara-led side had already lost the series, having faced defeat in all four previous Tests of the series. West Indies made a good start on day 1 and reduced South Africa to 5-2 and then 123-6. However, South Africa made a strong comeback and ended day 1 at 311/9 thanks to Mark Boucher’s 100 and Jacques Kallis’s 83. The innings ended early on day two at 313. Lance Klusener, recalled for the injured Terbrugge, added useful runs at the end.

West Indies then faced Allan Donald. On a pitch that offered bounce, if not extreme pace, the visitors moved to 102 for 2 after another shaky start, driven by a rapid counter-attack from Lara. He reached fifty from 38 balls, hitting 12 fours, including six off Donald across two overs. His dismissal changed the course of the innings. Donald removed Lara with a short ball, and what followed was a collapse. The last eight wickets fell in 17 overs. Donald finished with his 17th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.West Indies were bowled out for 144, handing South Africa a lead of 169.The comeback for the West Indies from that situation was near impossible, and in their second innings, South African batters made sure that there was no chance for Lara’s side.When Courtney Walsh broke down early in South Africa’s second innings, West Indies were left with a young and inexperienced pace attack, which included debutant Reon King, who was still dealing with jet lag. None of the fast bowlers were able to apply pressure. Carl Hooper was the only one who managed to slow the scoring by bowling a defensive line into the rough. Gary Kirsten, coming off a poor run of form, used the opportunity to bat time and scored a hard-earned century. Herschelle Gibbs registered his first fifty of the series, while Hansie Cronje batted with intent. Jonty Rhodes, however, was the most aggressive, taking full advantage of the tiring attack to score a hundred in just 95 balls. It was his first Test century at home and came in emphatic fashion, with his sixth six, all struck off pull shots. Cronje declared South Africa’s innings at 399 for five late on the third day. The decision paid off immediately, as West Indies opener Wallace was caught down the leg side soon after, capping a difficult series for him. On the fourth morning, wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. Paul Adams took four wickets, Jacques Kallis picked up two, while Lance Klusener, Shaun Pollock, Allan Donald and Daryll Cullinan claimed one each. West Indies were bowled out for 217 in their second innings, giving South Africa a 351-run win and sealing a 5-0 series whitewash over Brian Lara’s side. Match adjudicator Dennis Lindsay awarded the Player of the Match to the entire South African team, an unusual but fitting call. Kallis, who finished the series with 485 runs was the clear choice for Player of the Series.