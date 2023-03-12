রবিবার , ১২ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ২৭শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

KCR Visits Hospital Following Abdominal Discomfort, Being Treated for Stomach Ulcer

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১২, ২০২৩ ৭:৫০ অপরাহ্ণ
kcr 2


Last Updated: March 12, 2023, 19:20 IST

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)

Rao (69) developed abdominal discomfort in the morning, AIG Hospitals said in a statement

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday visited a private super-specialty hospital here following abdominal discomfort and a small ulcer in the stomach was found during medical tests, the hospital said.

The ulcer is being treated and all his other parameters are normal, it said.

Rao (69) developed abdominal discomfort in the morning, AIG Hospitals said in a statement.

“He (Rao) was brought to AIG Hospitals following which CT and endoscopy was performed. A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically,” the statement said.

All other parameters are normal and appropriate medication has been started, it said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Fakrul masjid
‘পঞ্চগড়ে আহমদিয়া সম্প্রদায়ের বাড়ি-ঘরে হামলা পূর্বপরিকল্পিত’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm CTG DC
স্মার্ট আইডিয়া পেতে ২৬ লাখ টাকা পুরস্কার ঘোষণা ডিসি’র
বাংলাদেশ
1678632708 photo
2nd T20I: Bangladesh claim shock series win over world champions England | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Tharmo metre 1
Thermometer: ৯০ শতাংশ মানুষই ভুল ভাবে থার্মোমিটার ব্যবহার করেন! জেনে নিন জ্বর মাপার সঠিক নিয়ম
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Hit Stroke

হিট স্ট্রোক হলে কী করবেন?

 32

রামপুরা থেকে মাদক মামলার পলাতক আসামি গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

 black hole

Scary Black Hole Facts Have Been Recently Discovered; know details

 Amra

সিজিসি না মেনে আমরা নেটওয়ার্ক ও আমরা টেকনোলজির এমডি একজনই – Corporate Sangbad

 639313 live

কথা বদলে যাবে লেখায়, কী ভাবে ব্যবহার করতে হবে Google Live Transcribe?

 wm molnupiravir

কম দামে করোনার ওষুধ পাবে ১০৫ দেশ

 wm Department of Primary Education Motif 07 08 2018 750x563 750x563 1 750x563 1

প্রাথমিকের বৃত্তি পরীক্ষার ফলাফল স্থগিত

 image 464660 1631527206

মাধ্যমিকে ‘বিজ্ঞান-মানবিক-বাণিজ্য’ বিভাগ থাকছে না

 wm northkoreaballisticmissile

জাপানের উপর দিয়ে ক্ষেপণাস্ত্র পরীক্ষা চালিয়েছে উত্তর কোরিয়া

 wm Dhormo proti

‘সে হেরোইন আসক্ত, কোরআন শরিফ বোঝে না’