বুধবার , ৭ জুন ২০২৩ | ২৪শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Kejriwal Attacks LG Over Crime Situation in National Capital

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৭, ২০২৩ ২:৫৯ অপরাহ্ণ
arvind kejriwal congress


Published By: Sanstuti Nath

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 14:29 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/PTI)

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal, “Everyday news of crime is coming in Delhi. The criminals are fearless, the public is losing faith in the police”

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said criminals in Delhi have become “fearless” and the people are “losing faith” in the police as he took a swipe at Lt Governor VK Saxena, asking him to discharge his constitutional duties instead of doing politics.

The ruling AAP dispensation in Delhi and the LG have been engaged in a keen tussle over a range of issues related to governance and decision-making, since Saxena took charge in May last year.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal, “Everyday news of crime is coming in Delhi. The criminals are fearless, the public is losing faith in the police.”

“LG Saheb take time out to see how scared the public is. The public wants works to be done and safety, not politics. Please do work assigned to you by the Constitution instead of doing politics,” the AAP leader said.

No immediate reaction was available from the LG’s office.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)

Sanstuti Nath

Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not wRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Dhaka University 750x563 1 750x563 1 750x563 1
ঢাবির কলা-আইন-সামাজিক বিজ্ঞান ইউনিটে পাশের হার ৯.৬৯ শতাংশ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
arvind kejriwal congress
Kejriwal Attacks LG Over Crime Situation in National Capital
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Hasan Mahmud 2 750x563 1
সংলাপ নিয়ে আমির হোসেন আমুর বক্তব্য ব্যক্তিগত: তথ্যমন্ত্রী
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm ARREST
ভারতে পালানোর সময় হত্যা মামলার ২ আসামি গ্রেফতার
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Amir Khoshru 9 February 2023

‘আওয়ামী লীগের শেষরক্ষা হবে না, বিদায় নিতে হবেই’

 untitled design 5 4

Marathi Director Kedar Shinde Shares Advice For His Actress Daughter Sana

 sdjhasdhsd

Sachin Shroff’s Entry In TMKOC Disappoints All; Gigi Hadid Sparks Dating Rumours With Leonardo DiCaprio

 IMG 20220816 WA0064

পার্বত্য অঞ্চলের নারীদের জীবনমান উন্নয়নে উদ্ভাবনী আইডিয়া প্রতিযোগিতা শুরু

 salman khan

Salman Khan And His Father Salim Khan Get Threat Letter; Mumbai Police Files FIR

 মুদি দোকানের কর্মচারী থেকে নিজের আগুণ পান বিক্রি ব্যবসা

মুদি দোকানের কর্মচারী থেকে নিজের আগুণ পান বিক্রি ব্যবসা

 wm Daksu chattralig 1

বিএনপি-জামায়াতের ‘মৃত্যুঘণ্টা’ বাজানোর প্রত্যয় ছাত্রলীগের

 wm zuboleague1

শীতার্তদের মাঝে যুবলীগের দেড় লক্ষাধিক শীতবস্ত্র বিতরণ

 dhakapost 20220517165047

প্রতারণার দায়ে গ্রেফতার ২

 lena headey and hannah waddingham in game of throne

Game of Thrones Fame Lena Headey and Hannah Waddingham on Filming Explicit Torture Scenes