শনিবার , ২২ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ৯ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kejriwal Extends Support to Satya Pal Malik Over CBI Summon

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২২, ২০২৩ ১১:৫০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
arvind kejriwal 1


Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 11:37 IST

Arvind Kejriwal on Friday extended support to Satya Pal Malik (Representative Image)
Arvind Kejriwal on Friday extended support to Satya Pal Malik (Representative Image)

In his now-deleted tweet, Malik had said, “I have exposed the sins of some people by speaking the truth”

In light of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik receiving a summon from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday extended support to the leader and said the country is proud of him.

Malik has been asked to answer certain queries in connection with an alleged insurance scam in the Union Territory, officials said on Friday. Reacting to the development, Kejriwal took to Twitter and wrote, “You have shown great courage in these times of fear, sir. He is a coward, hiding behind CBI. Whenever there was a crisis on this great country, people like you faced it with courage.”

In his now-deleted tweet, Malik had said, “I have exposed the sins of some people by speaking the truth. Maybe that’s why the call has come. I am the son of a farmer, I will not panic. I stand by the truth. #CBI.”

Malik had claimed that he was offered a Rs 300-crore bribe for clearing two files during his tenure as the Jammu and Kashmir governor between August 23, 2018 and October 30, 2019.

In April last year, the CBI lodged two FIRs over corruption allegations levelled by Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work worth Rs 2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir, a PTI report said.

Reacting to his CBI summon, Malik told the news agency that CBI has asked for his presence at the agency’s Akbar Road guesthouse for “certain clarifications”.

“They want certain clarifications for which they want my presence. I am going to Rajasthan so I have given them dates from April 27 to 29 when I am available,” Malik said.

The CBI had examined him in connection with the alleged scam last year.

Read all the Latest Politics News here





Source link

