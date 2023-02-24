শুক্রবার , ২৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১১ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kerala BJP Leader, Others Booked for Threatening Circle Inspector During Protest March

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৪, ২০২৩ ১২:৩৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 22


Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 00:06 IST

BJP protest march at Kozhikode, Kerala. (Image: @BJP KERALAM/Twitter)

BJP protest march at Kozhikode, Kerala. (Image: @BJP KERALAM/Twitter)

The protest was against police action on a BJP worker, who was trying to display a black flag to the Kerala CM

A district secretary of the BJP in Kozhikode and others were booked for allegedly making life threats against a circle inspector of the police, during a protest march towards the city commissioner’s office on Wednesday.

The protest was against police action on a BJP worker, who was trying to display a black flag to the Kerala chief minister. The BJP alleged that police beat up their party worker.

“Dear Jijeesh (CI), you hit our worker. You are protected by your uniform, but if it was otherwise within hours of you attacking our worker, your dead body would have been on the streets. In Kannur, Kozhikode, Thrissur central jails, there are several of our workers serving life terms and they did not get this sentence by plucking mangoes. It would be better if police remember this,” said Reneesh, the district secretary of the BJP unit in Kozhikode.

Reneesh and others, who took part in the protest, have been booked under IPC pertaining to unlawful assembly, rioting, danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation, and criminal intimidation.

The opposition Congress and BJP have been staging protests in Kerala against the tax announced in the state budget.

