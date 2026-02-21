Kerala Blasters first ISL home game on track, but stadium rent row casts shadow over future matches | Football News

Photo credit: X/@KeralaBlasters

KOCHI: Preparations for Kerala Blasters’ first home match of the new Indian Super League (ISL) season against Mumbai City FC were thrown into turmoil on the eve of the fixture on Saturday, following an unexpected standoff with the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), which owns the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi.GCDA denied permission for a pre-arranged pre-match press conference to be held inside the stadium, forcing the club to shift the interaction online at short notice.Tensions escalated later in the evening when GCDA officials reportedly asked All India Football Federation (AIFF) personnel, including match commissioner Arunava Bhattacharya, to vacate the premises. The authority also allegedly ordered the closure of the club’s administrative office operating within the stadium complex.Amid speculation that the match could be called off, the Blasters clarified in a late evening statement that the game would proceed as per schedule. “In the end, football is the winner. We will take to the field against Mumbai City FC tomorrow for our first home game of the season,” the club said.However, a source close to the management indicated that the understanding applies only for the opening fixture, with no clarity yet on arrangements for the remaining home games.The uncertainty stems from a dispute over stadium rent and pending payments.Last week, GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai announced in a joint press conference with club officials that Rs 2 lakh would be charged as a one-time concession for this season, instead of Rs 8 lakh that was charged during the previous seasons.However, the authority’s executive committee, which met on Thursday, reportedly reversed the decision and fixed the rent at Rs 4.2 lakh per match.In addition to the revised match-day rent, GCDA is said to have demanded that the Blasters clear the full amount and settle an additional Rs 22 lakh as liability fees from the previous season within a week.According to a source within the club, the disputed sum relates to losses and additional expenses arising from a Bharatanatyam event held at the stadium in December last year.“Since the event happened in the middle of the season, they are asking us to pay that amount. Why should we pay the liability for an event that had no connection with us?” the source said.TOI reached out to GCDA officials, but they were not available for comment.The standoff played out publicly earlier in the day when GCDA security personnel asked journalists to vacate the hall designated for the pre-match press conference before locking up the venue. Blasters head coach David Catala and midfielder Rowllin Borges reportedly waited for over 30 minutes before leaving, once it became clear the interaction would not be allowed to proceed.The club subsequently conducted the media briefing online. During the session, Catala was asked pointedly by a reporter: “Which is your home ground?”The Spaniard kept his focus on football. His priority, he said, was preparing the squad and playing in front of their supporters at the stadium. He exuded confidence that the match would go ahead at the venue despite the uncertainty off the pitch.For now, the Blasters’ home opener will go ahead as per schedule, but the dispute on rent remains unresolved, casting a shadow over the rest of their ISL campaign.