মঙ্গলবার, ২০ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৫:১৬ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
O’Romeo: Trailer Of Shahid Kapoor Starrer To Release On THIS Date, Makers Drop New Poster | Bollywood News Key Pakistan bowler to miss T20 World Cup; PCB decides to go in different direction | Cricket News Urvashi Dholakia Joins Karan Patel, Divya Agarwal, and Others, Confirms Her Participation In The 50 | Television News Crowd chants ‘Gautam Gambhir haye haye’; Virat Kohli reacts – WATCH | Cricket News মুফতি আমির হামজার বিরুদ্ধে মামলা – Corporate Sangbad Ajay Devgn Reveals Whether He Is The Lion Of The 50, Says ‘Dance Step Nahi Hota Mujhse…’ | Watch | Television News Gael Monfils bows out in epic farewell at Australian Open after 20th campaign | Tennis News শেখ হাসিনার পিয়ন জাহাঙ্গীরের ফ্ল্যাট-জমি জব্দ, স্ত্রীর ব্যাংক হিসাব অবরুদ্ধ – Corporate Sangbad দেশে লিবারেল ডেমোক্রেসি থাকবে নাকি উগ্রবাদ, ভোটের মাধ্যমেই নির্ধারণ: মির্জা ফখরুল Joe Keery Dating Sarbina Carpenter? Duo’s Outing Leaves Stranger Things Fans Excited | Hollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Key Pakistan bowler to miss T20 World Cup; PCB decides to go in different direction | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২০ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Key Pakistan bowler to miss T20 World Cup; PCB decides to go in different direction | Cricket News


L-R: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah (PTI Photo)

Pakistan’s preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 appear to be heading in a new direction, with reports suggesting that fast bowler Haris Rauf may be left out of the national squad. According to Islamabad-based outlet Daily Ausaf, the team management is no longer considering Rauf as part of its plans for the global tournament.

Bangladesh cricket in turmoil: What it means for the T20 World Cup?

Sources indicate that the call has been influenced by head coach Mike Hesson, who has reportedly decided not to move forward with the experienced pacer. As a result, Rauf’s name has not been included among the players currently under discussion for World Cup selection.One of the main reasons working against Rauf is his absence from Pakistan’s recent T20 internationals. The right-arm quick has not played a T20 match for the national side since Pakistan’s defeat in the 2025 Asia Cup. During this period, the selectors and coaching staff have been closely reviewing other bowling options as they look to build a more settled and balanced attack ahead of the marquee event.This phase of experimentation has allowed newer and fringe bowlers to push their case, while Rauf has remained on the sidelines. Reports suggest that the management is keen to reward players who have been part of the team’s recent plans and have shown consistency in international cricket.Interestingly, Rauf’s exclusion is not linked to poor form. He is currently featuring in Australia’s Big Bash League for the Melbourne Stars and has performed well. In the ongoing 2025–26 season, he has picked up 18 wickets in 10 matches.With the World Cup still some time away, the final squad is yet to be announced. But for now, it seems Haris Rauf faces an uphill battle to reclaim his place in Pakistan’s T20 setup.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Crowd chants ‘Gautam Gambhir haye haye’; Virat Kohli reacts – WATCH | Cricket News

Crowd chants ‘Gautam Gambhir haye haye’; Virat Kohli reacts – WATCH | Cricket News

Gael Monfils bows out in epic farewell at Australian Open after 20th campaign | Tennis News

Gael Monfils bows out in epic farewell at Australian Open after 20th campaign | Tennis News

India vs New Zealand T20Is: IND vs NZ full schedule, squads, timings and live streaming info | Cricket News

India vs New Zealand T20Is: IND vs NZ full schedule, squads, timings and live streaming info | Cricket News

No more A+ category? BCCI plans central contract overhaul as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma likely to drop from top tier | Cricket News

No more A+ category? BCCI plans central contract overhaul as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma likely to drop from top tier | Cricket News

Vijay Hazare Trophy: How ‘Make for Vidarbha’ keeps this team going | Cricket News

Vijay Hazare Trophy: How ‘Make for Vidarbha’ keeps this team going | Cricket News

SA20: JSK hold nerve in Paarl, set up eliminator rematch with Royals | Cricket News

SA20: JSK hold nerve in Paarl, set up eliminator rematch with Royals | Cricket News

নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST