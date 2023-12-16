Kishan ‘Ready’ for Lok Sabha Polls, Says BJP Will Fight Alone in Telangana

Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy made it clear on Friday that the party would fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls solo. He said this at a Bharatiya Janata Party office-bearers’ meeting which also saw the presence of Tarun Chugh, BJP national general secretary.

After the Congress won the recent Telangana assembly polls, there was speculation that the BJP would join hands with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for the 2024 general elections. The BJP state president has put an end to such speculation for the time being. In the assembly polls, the BJP had supported the Jana Sena Party in nine seats.

Reddy asked the party cadre to get ready for the Lok Sabha polls and exuded confidence about the BJP’s victory. He added that it was going to be a triangular fight among the BJP, Congress, and BRS.

The party president congratulated the cadre for increasing their seat tally during the assembly polls and exhorted them to sustain the fighting spirit till the Lok Sabha polls. The party, which had only one seat, won eight this election.

Reddy also participated in the preparatory programme of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra held at the state BJP office in Hyderabad.

This programme is aimed at bringing the welfare schemes and development of the union government led by Narendra Modi to the people of Telangana. In addition to involving the beneficiaries of the central schemes in this yatra, the registration of those who have not yet received the benefits of the programmes despite meeting the qualification criteria will be done.

There is also speculation that G Kishan Reddy would step down from the post of state party president. Reportedly, he wants to concentrate on his duties as a union minister. He is also said to be keen on understanding why the BJP didn’t win any seat from his own Lok Sabha segment, Secunderabad.