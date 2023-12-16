শনিবার , ১৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১লা পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Kishan ‘Ready’ for Lok Sabha Polls, Says BJP Will Fight Alone in Telangana

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১৬, ২০২৩ ৭:৩০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
g kishan reddy eatala rajender 2023 11 bcef366b407bf74b6c68da4cfc488565


Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy. (File pic/PTI)

Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy. (File pic/PTI)

After the Congress won the recent Telangana assembly polls, there was speculation that the BJP would join hands with the BRS for the 2024 general elections. The BJP state president has put an end to such speculation for the time being

Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy made it clear on Friday that the party would fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls solo. He said this at a Bharatiya Janata Party office-bearers’ meeting which also saw the presence of Tarun Chugh, BJP national general secretary.

After the Congress won the recent Telangana assembly polls, there was speculation that the BJP would join hands with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for the 2024 general elections. The BJP state president has put an end to such speculation for the time being. In the assembly polls, the BJP had supported the Jana Sena Party in nine seats.

Reddy asked the party cadre to get ready for the Lok Sabha polls and exuded confidence about the BJP’s victory. He added that it was going to be a triangular fight among the BJP, Congress, and BRS.

The party president congratulated the cadre for increasing their seat tally during the assembly polls and exhorted them to sustain the fighting spirit till the Lok Sabha polls. The party, which had only one seat, won eight this election.

Reddy also participated in the preparatory programme of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra held at the state BJP office in Hyderabad.

This programme is aimed at bringing the welfare schemes and development of the union government led by Narendra Modi to the people of Telangana. In addition to involving the beneficiaries of the central schemes in this yatra, the registration of those who have not yet received the benefits of the programmes despite meeting the qualification criteria will be done.

There is also speculation that G Kishan Reddy would step down from the post of state party president. Reportedly, he wants to concentrate on his duties as a union minister. He is also said to be keen on understanding why the BJP didn’t win any seat from his own Lok Sabha segment, Secunderabad.

kakoli 2023 11 d7c7ba34f7275ec514a08c18c68a1aaf scaled
Kakoli Mukherjee

Kakoli Mukherjee is a chief subeditor who covers politics in Telangana for News18.com. In a career spanning over a decade, she has worked as an editorRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

mohiuddin ctg 800x420
‘মহিউদ্দিন চৌধুরী জনগণের সঙ্গে আওয়ামী লীগের সেতুবন্ধন করেছিলেন’
বাংলাদেশ
1702691060 photo
PCB signs 2025 Champions Trophy hosting rights agreement with ICC | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
g kishan reddy eatala rajender 2023 11 bcef366b407bf74b6c68da4cfc488565 16x9
Kishan ‘Ready’ for Lok Sabha Polls, Says BJP Will Fight Alone in Telangana
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled design 13 2023 11 b400233b1501fa3c1c98f2e9a74274c5 16x9
‘Friends’ Actor Matthew Perry’s Medical Report Is Out: Here’s Why He Drowned to Death at His LA House
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm police 31.10.2023 800x420

নারায়ণগঞ্জে বিএনপির সঙ্গে সংঘর্ষ, পুলিশসহ আহত ৩

 Untitled

দ্বিতীয় প্রান্তিকের অনিরীক্ষিত আর্থিক প্রতিবেদন প্রকাশ করেছে স্কয়ার টেক্সটাইল

 ঝকঝকে করে তুলুন বাড়ির আসবাব

পুজোর আগে ঝকঝকে করে তুলুন বাড়ির আসবাব! বাড়িতেই বানান ডাস্টিং ক্লিনার, খরচ সামান্য durga pujo 2023 diy dust cleaner made easily to clean your home – News18 Bangla

 wm Mostafa Zabbar 800x420

‘দেশকে ই-বর্জ্যের ডাম্পিং পয়েন্ট হতে দিতে পারি না’

 received 983781942432077

ভাষা সৈনিক গাজীউল হক আমাদের অহংকার : মোস্তফা

 cut

Young Talents Celebrating the West is Like Italians Doing Sarees, Won’t Work: JJ Valaya

 received 1113833475850494

রাজশাহী কলেজের ১৫০তম প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী উদযাপন

 wm Obaidul Kader 800x416

বিএনপি যত ষড়যন্ত্রই করুক আমরা সতর্ক থাকব: ওবায়দুল কাদের

 Dimla Upazila is tobacco free

‘তামাক চাষ মুক্ত’ হচ্ছে ডিমলা উপজেলা !

 adhik

With Pakhi’s Boyfriend, Rupali Ganguly’s Show To Break Another Stereotype?