Kolkata chaos: ‘Private PR event’ – AIFF distances itself from Lionel Messi’s India tour after disorder | Football News

Fans with Argentine footballer Lionel Messi’s posters lay on the ground as they vandalise the Salt Lake Stadium, alleging poor management during the footballer’s G.O.A.T India Tour 2025, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

NEW DELHI: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday said it was concerned after the Lionel Messi event in Kolkata was disrupted due to crowd control issues and security lapses.Around 50,000 spectators, many of whom paid between Rs 4,000 and Rs 12,000 — and in some cases up to Rs 20,000 in the black market — were left upset as politicians, VVIPs, security personnel and others gathered around Messi. Many of them appeared focused on taking selfies, while fans inside the Salt Lake Stadium struggled to get a view.

Fans throw objects, vandalise stadium after Messi leaves early | Hyderabad next

“The All India Football Federation is deeply concerned by the events that transpired at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, where thousands of fans gathered to witness world football stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo de Paul.“This was a private event organised by a PR agency. The AIFF was not involved in the organisation, planning, or execution of this event in any capacity,” the AIFF said in a statement.Soon after he arrived at the venue, Messi was surrounded by politicians, police officers, VIPs and their aides. The group formed a human barrier, leaving ticket-holders unable to see the footballer.The AIFF again clarified that it had no role in the event.“This was a private event organised by a PR agency. Furthermore, the details of the event were neither communicated to the AIFF, nor was any clearance sought from the federation,” the AIFF said.Also read: How Kolkata’s wait for Lionel Messi slipped into disorder“We urge all attendees to extend their full cooperation with the relevant authorities and to maintain order. The safety and security of all individuals involved must remain the paramount priority,” the federation added.The disorder began when angry fans threw bottles, which are banned inside sporting venues. Questions were raised over how such items, including food packets, were allowed inside the stadium. Soon after, chairs were pulled out and thrown.Fibreglass seats were found broken across the field and the synthetic track.Two canopies set up for Messi and the chief minister’s enclosure were torn apart. There were also attempts to set parts of them on fire before police stepped in.Several gates were damaged, the roof of the players’ tunnel was hit, and posters were pulled down.