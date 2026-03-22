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Koneru Humpy withdraws from Women’s Candidates, cites safety concerns | Chess News

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  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২২ মার্চ, ২০২৬
  • ৪৮ সময় দেখুন
Koneru Humpy withdraws from Women’s Candidates, cites safety concerns | Chess News


India’s Koneru Humpy (PTI Photo)

Top Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy has announced her decision to withdraw from the FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament, citing personal safety and well-being as her primary concern. The tournament, which begins on March 28 at the Cap St Georges Hotel and Resort in Pegeia, Cyprus, is the only pathway to the Women’s World Championship match.

​Koneru Humpy post

Koneru Humpy post

Taking to X on Sunday, Humpy wrote, “After deep reflection, I have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from the FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament. No event, no matter how important, can come before personal safety and well-being. Despite the assurances provided, I do not feel fully secure under the current circumstances. This is a painful but necessary decision, and I stand by it.”

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Koneru Humpy Exclusive: Why the Chess legend hasn’t played since World Cup loss

The 38-year-old veteran, who qualified for the Candidates after finishing runner-up at the 2025 Women’s World Cup, has previously expressed concerns about travelling amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East. While her withdrawal will allow the next eligible player, Anna Muzychuk, to take her place, it may have wider implications for Indian chess, both in terms of representation and potential financial penalties.FIDE regulations allow for fines up to €10,000 if a player withdraws without a satisfactory reason, though the final decision rests with the FIDE Council. With Humpy stepping back, India will still be represented in the Women’s Candidates by R Vaishali and Divya Deshmukh, while R Praggnanandhaa will lead the country in the open section.Humpy’s decision highlights the delicate balance elite players face between competitive ambition and personal security in uncertain times.

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