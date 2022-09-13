মঙ্গলবার , ১৩ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ৩১শে ভাদ্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kumaraswamy Asks K’taka CM Bommai Not to Celebrate ‘Hindi Diwas’

h d kumaraswamy


Last Updated: September 13, 2022, 07:37 IST

H D Kumaraswamy asked CM Bommai not to celebrate Hindi Diwas. (File photo: PTI)

H D Kumaraswamy asked CM Bommai not to celebrate Hindi Diwas. (File photo: PTI)

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy noted in a land of diverse social and culture practices, celebrating one language would amount to ‘injustice’

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has written a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, urging his government not to celebrate ‘Hindi Diwas’ by utilising the taxpayers’ money. The former Chief Minister said that forcefully celebrating Hindi Diwas, which happens to be on September 14, would amount to “injustice” to the people of Karnataka.

“Celebrating the Union government-sponsored Hindi Diwas programme on September 14, forcefully in Karnataka, will be an injustice to Kannadigas by the State government. I urge that for no reason Karnataka government should celebrate Hindi Diwas by utilising the State’s taxpayers’ money,” Kumaraswamy said in his letter.

Noting that thousands of languages and dialects, over 560 princely States, and diverse social and cultural practices make India a “great union”, he said, “In such a land, celebrating one particular language is injustice…”

Earlier, Kumaraswamy had opposed the Hindi Diwas celebrations, stating that it holds no meaning for those whose mother tongue is not Hindi, and demanded it be scrapped.

There was a large-scale social media outrage, also protests by pro-Kannada organisations to Hindi Diwas last year, calling it “imposition of Hindi”.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here



