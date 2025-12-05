শুক্রবার, ০৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৫:৪৬ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Ram Gopal Varma BREAKS Silence On Urmila Matondkar Link-Up Rumours: ‘I Worked With Her Because…’ | Bollywood News Lack of hotel room availability forces BCCI to move Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy knockouts from Indore | Cricket News Zeenat Aman On Viral Dostana Clip With Amitabh Bachchan: ‘Patronising Attitudes Were Normal Back Then’ | Bollywood News বিএনপির শরিক তিন নেতা মনোনয়নবঞ্চিত, চাপা ক্ষোভ IND vs SA: Records Virat Kohli can shatter during 3rd ODI at Vizag | Cricket News He Was Eliminated From Reality Show, Failed To Make A Mark In Bollywood, And Now He Rules Global Artist List Andy Flower defends under fire Gautam Gambhir: ‘He has never shirked responsibility’ | Cricket News Aryan Khan Says He Anticipated The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Would Do Well: ‘Not Saying Out Of Arrogance But…’ | Bollywood News কুবিতে প্রতিবর্তন নবান্ন উৎসব উদযাপন নাজিরপুরে বেগম খালেদা জিয়ার সুস্থতা কামনায় দোয়া মাহফিল
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Lack of hotel room availability forces BCCI to move Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy knockouts from Indore | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৫ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Lack of hotel room availability forces BCCI to move Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy knockouts from Indore | Cricket News


Maharashtra’s Tanay Sanghavi tries to run out Madhya Pradesh’s Rahul Batham during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

MUMBAI: The BCCI has moved the knockouts of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a domestic T20 tournament, from Indore to Pune due to logistical reasons. The knockouts of the event, scheduled to be held from Dec 12 to 18, will now be staged at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje and the Dr DY Patil Academy ground in Ambi in Pune.“We informed BCCI about a fortnight ago that we will not be able to stage the SMAT knockouts as there is a lack of hotel room availability here due to some global conference (of doctors) in Indore from Dec 9-12,” Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association CEO Rohit Pandit told TOI from Indore on Friday. A BCCI official confirmed that following the MPCA’s request, the knockouts of the T20 tournament were moved to Pune. Quite a few top players in the country are expected to participate in the tournament.Meanwhile, the IndiGo flights crisis, with the airline having already cancelled around 1,000 flights while many other domestic flights have been disrupted, could affect the conduct of the BCCI’s domestic tournaments too. Currently, the BCCI is conducting the league stage of the SMAT at four centres: Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Hyderabad.“If the crisis continues, it could be a challenge to fly the eight participating teams, as well as the umpires and other officials to Pune for the SMAT knockouts. Also, the Women’s Under-23 T20 Trophy in Ahmedabad and the Men’s Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy are going on at the moment, for which the teams and officials (umpires and officials) need to travel constantly,” said a source tracking developments.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
IND vs SA: Records Virat Kohli can shatter during 3rd ODI at Vizag | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Records Virat Kohli can shatter during 3rd ODI at Vizag | Cricket News

Andy Flower defends under fire Gautam Gambhir: ‘He has never shirked responsibility’ | Cricket News

Andy Flower defends under fire Gautam Gambhir: ‘He has never shirked responsibility’ | Cricket News

WATCH: Chaos at Barabati Stadium! Fans sprint and break queues for India–South Africa T20I tickets | Cricket News

WATCH: Chaos at Barabati Stadium! Fans sprint and break queues for India–South Africa T20I tickets | Cricket News

‘Where was the intent?’: Irfan Pathan slams Ravindra Jadeja after sluggish finish costs India in Raipur ODI | Cricket News

‘Where was the intent?’: Irfan Pathan slams Ravindra Jadeja after sluggish finish costs India in Raipur ODI | Cricket News

Will Lionel Messi play in 2026 FIFA World Cup? Legend teases at sixth appearance | Football News

Will Lionel Messi play in 2026 FIFA World Cup? Legend teases at sixth appearance | Football News

‘Vanished in minutes’: Virat Kohli fever sells out Vizag ODI; Kaif’s viral post captures crowd frenzy | Cricket News

‘Vanished in minutes’: Virat Kohli fever sells out Vizag ODI; Kaif’s viral post captures crowd frenzy | Cricket News

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে এবার টাকাও পাঠানো সম্ভব
হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে এবার টাকাও পাঠানো সম্ভব
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST