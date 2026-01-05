মঙ্গলবার, ০৬ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০১:২৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Owen Cooper, Timothée Chalamet’s Hand-Holding Moment At Critics’ Choice Awards Breaks The Internet | Hollywood News কর্ণফুলীতে বিসমিল্লাহ এন্টারপ্রাইজকে ৪৫ হাজার টাকা জরিমানা Kartik Aaryan Is Vacationing With A Mystery Girl In Goa? Viral Beach Pics Set Reddit On Fire | Bollywood News প্যাথলজি-রেডিওলজি রিপোর্টে চিকিৎসকের হাতের সই বাধ্যতামূলক  Ruben Amorim’s sacking: Ratcliffe revolution fails to halt Manchester United decline | Football News Land Rover Defender, BMW Z4 seized: ED raids ‘face of fantasy cricket’ Anurag Dwivedi; here’s why | Cricket News Timothée Chalamet Declares ‘Love’ For Kylie, ‘My Partner Of 3 Years’ As He Wins Critics Choice Award | Hollywood News রাত পোহালেই জকসু নির্বাচন, প্রস্তুত জগন্নাথ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় মোদিকে ‘চমৎকার মানুষ’ বলে ভারতের ওপর আরও শুল্কের হুমকি ট্রাম্পের Kiara Advani Gives Fans First Peek Of Daughter Saraayah In Heartwarming Video | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Land Rover Defender, BMW Z4 seized: ED raids ‘face of fantasy cricket’ Anurag Dwivedi; here’s why | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ৫ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Land Rover Defender, BMW Z4 seized: ED raids ‘face of fantasy cricket’ Anurag Dwivedi; here’s why | Cricket News


Photo credit/Anurag Dwivedi Instagram account

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it carried out fresh searches at several premises linked to social media influencer Anurag Dwivedi from Uttar Pradesh in a money laundering case linked to “illegal” online betting. Dwivedi describes himself as the ‘Face of Fantasy Cricket’ on his Instagram profile.In a statement, the federal agency said it searched nine locations in Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, Lucknow and Varanasi on December 31 and January 1. During the searches, officials seized a Land Rover Defender and a BMW Z4 belonging to Dwivedi.The ED said it had conducted the first round of searches in the case in the third week of December. At that time, it seized four vehicles — a Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes, Ford Endeavour and Thar — along with Rs 20 lakh in cash.According to the agency, Dwivedi is currently living in Dubai and has “failed” to appear before it despite multiple summons being issued.The case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act is based on an FIR filed by the West Bengal Police for cheating, forgery and illegal betting. The ED alleged that Dwivedi promoted illegal betting platforms operated from Siliguri in West Bengal and received “proceeds of crime” through hawala channels and mule accounts. It also alleged that he bought immovable properties in Dubai using such proceeds.The agency said material seized during the searches showed real estate investments in Dubai through hawala channels. It also seized fixed deposits, insurance policies and bank deposits worth Rs 3 crore.Three people have been arrested in the case so far, and a chargesheet was filed before a special PMLA court in Kolkata in August 2025. The ED said it had earlier frozen or attached assets worth Rs 27 crore.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Ruben Amorim’s sacking: Ratcliffe revolution fails to halt Manchester United decline | Football News

Ruben Amorim’s sacking: Ratcliffe revolution fails to halt Manchester United decline | Football News

‘Not playing to survive’: Joe Root defends Smith’s approach after poor dismissal in fifth Ashes Test | Cricket News

‘Not playing to survive’: Joe Root defends Smith’s approach after poor dismissal in fifth Ashes Test | Cricket News

On This Day: When 15-year-old Pranav Dhanawade stunned cricket with 1,009 runs | Cricket News

On This Day: When 15-year-old Pranav Dhanawade stunned cricket with 1,009 runs | Cricket News

GCL 2025: Coaching three Candidates in one team; GM Thipsay’s masterclass behind SG Pipers’ title | Top Stories News

GCL 2025: Coaching three Candidates in one team; GM Thipsay’s masterclass behind SG Pipers’ title | Top Stories News

Virat Kohli in a MrBeast video? YouTuber says ‘trying to film with you’; makes public pitch | Cricket News

Virat Kohli in a MrBeast video? YouTuber says ‘trying to film with you’; makes public pitch | Cricket News

‘He can get under your skin’: Michael Neser opens up on Ben Stokes–Marnus Labuschagne clash | Cricket News

‘He can get under your skin’: Michael Neser opens up on Ben Stokes–Marnus Labuschagne clash | Cricket News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST