Last Ashes series? Steve Smith raises retirement question after dominant win | Cricket News

Australia’s Steve Smith (AP/PTI)

Steve Smith has cast doubt over his participation in the 2027 Ashes in England, admitting age could be a decisive factor even as excitement builds within an ageing Australian group following a dominant home series win. Australia sealed a comprehensive 4–1 Ashes triumph with a five-wicket victory in the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. The series was capped by Mitchell Starc being named Player of the Series and Travis Head earning Player of the Match honours for a commanding first-innings 163.

Victories in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide gave Australia early control of the contest before England responded with a memorable win in Melbourne. Smith led the side as stand-in captain in the absence of Pat Cummins, who featured only in the Adelaide Test. Smith himself missed that match due to illness but still finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer of the series, compiling 286 runs in four matches at an average of 57.20, including one century and one fifty. When asked about the prospect of touring England in 2027, Smith admitted uncertainty over personal involvement, while stressing the collective ambition within the squad. “I’m sure everyone’s excited to go there and try and win the Ashes,” Smith told Fox Cricket. “It’s something that I certainly haven’t done in my career, and something I’d like to tick off, whether I get there or not, it’s a different question. The squad we’ve had over the last four or five years has been amazing. So hopefully we can keep growing, getting better.” Smith also highlighted Alex Carey’s impact across the series, crediting the wicketkeeper’s work with both bat and gloves for strengthening Australia’s bowling unit, particularly in supporting Starc alongside Scott Boland and Michael Neser. “He was unbelievable with both bat and gloves, I think,” Smith said. “Just the way he was able to go up to the stumps, in particular to the quicks. Those guys are bowling late 130s [kph], almost hitting 140s at times, and he’s just taken them easy. He works incredibly hard on it. And against this opposition, we thought that was a real threat, being able to keep them stuck on their crease and not allow them to dance at our bowlers. And he just did that so well.” Starc led the attack in the absence of Cummins and the injured Josh Hazlewood, finishing with 31 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 19.93, including two five-wicket hauls. The left-arm quick also contributed 156 runs with the bat, registering two half-centuries. Head emerged as the series’ highest run-scorer with more than 600 runs and was central to Australia’s success, a contribution Smith was keen to underline while reflecting on the broader squad effort. “Mitchell Starc was sensational, and then supported by everyone who played,” Smith said. “I think just recognising the key moments and trying to play them in real time, not getting to a situation afterwards and saying we should have done this or that, trusting what you’re trying to do and doing it to the best of your ability out there.” Smith also pointed to sustained consistency as a hallmark of the group. “Particularly in our home conditions, we obviously know them really well,” Smith said. “We’ve got a great squad of players that have been good for a long period of time, the last four or five years, making two Test championship finals, which probably backs that up. We’ve just got really good depth in our squad, and everyone that gets an opportunity takes it. It’s just been great to be a part of.”