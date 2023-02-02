বৃহস্পতিবার , ২ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১৯শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Left and Congress to fight Tripura polls together after initial seat-sharing hiccups

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২, ২০২৩ ৫:৫৪ অপরাহ্ণ
eci election commission


Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 17:24 IST

Assembly polls will be held in Tripura on February 16. (File photo/Reuters)

Assembly polls will be held in Tripura on February 16. (File photo/Reuters)

While the Left had set aside 13 seats for Congress, the latter filed nominations for 17. The Left was unhappy with this move and fielded candidates for those 13 constituencies as well. After several meetings, the original formula has been restored

n e elections

The Left and Congress have finally reached a seat-sharing agreement for the February 16 Tripura polls after several skirmishes along the way. Together, they will take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

On January 25, the Left did a press conference and stated that it will fight on 47 seats and had set aside 13 for the Congress. When nominations were submitted, however, it was seen that the Congress was contesting on 17 seats.

The Left was unhappy with this move and fielded candidates for those 13 constituencies as well that it had earlier allocated to the Congress.

The dispute heightened and sources say the seat-sharing understanding was on the verge of breaking down

After January 31, both groups met a couple of times to thrash out the issue. Left leader and former chief minister Manik Sarkar told News18, “We expect that the Congress will adjust to defeat the fascist party BJP.”

After several rounds of meetings, sources said that the matter had been sorted out.

Jitendra Chaudhury, CPI(M) secretary from Tripura, told News18, “We will withdraw candidates from the 13 seats and the Congress also assured that it will withdraw from 4 seats.”

The last day of nomination withdrawal is Thursday. Both groups now hope that there will be no further hiccups.

Congress’s Tripura president Birajit Sinha told News 18, “Now there is no confusion. Now both parties have agreed and we will fight together.”

Observers though point out that while the Left and Congress are finally contesting together in Tripura, the arrangement did not succeed in West Bengal.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

kamalika sengupta
Kamalika Sengupta

Kamalika Sengupta, Editor, Digital East of News18, is a multilingual journalist with 16 years of experience in covering the northeast, with specialisaRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

eci election commission
Left and Congress to fight Tripura polls together after initial seat-sharing hiccups
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
salvo camical
সেলভো কেমিক্যালের ক্যাটাগরি পরিবর্তন – Corporate Sangbad
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
bgb 20230202162605
জানুয়ারিতে সীমান্তে ১৩০ কোটি ৬৩ লাখ টাকার চোরাচালান পণ্য জব্দ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20230202 WA0026
নাগরপুরে সাবেক প্রতিমন্ত্রীর সাথে জাতীয় সাংবাদিক সংস্থার নেতৃবৃন্দদের শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময়
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
received 441425807622447

দুলারহাট থানায় বাংলাদেশ ছাত্রলীগের প্রতিষ্ঠা বার্ষিকী উপলক্ষে প্রস্তুতি সভা।

 1625472567 webp.net resizeimage 2021 07 05t010908.556

In Blow to Congress, Pranab Mukherjee’s Son Abhijit Mukherjee Set to Join TMC Today

 wm coronaindia1

করোনার প্রাদুর্ভাব বাড়ছে, সতর্ক ভারত

 forid21

ঝিনাইদহে ইউপি চেয়ারম্যানের বিরুদ্ধে ধর্ষণ মামলা – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20220217 WA0059

আইইএলটিএস কোর্স আনল টেন মিনিট স্কুল

 1625739058 rohit shetty 1

Rahul Vaidya, Anushka Sen Fail Task, Divyanka Tripathi Stuns Everyone

 wm Syed Emran Saleh Prince

সাঈদ খোকন হাটে হাঁড়ি ভেঙে দিয়েছেন: বিএনপি

 1594881119 news18 default image

Judge Slams Prosecutors, Dismisses Genital Mutation Charges

 healthy food

নতুন বছরে ডায়েটে থাকুক স্বাস্থ্যকর এবং পুষ্টিকর খাবার

 Nilphamari Somobai

সম্মাননা প্রদান ও দিনব্যাপী পণ্যমেলায় উদযাপিত হলো জাতীয় সমবায় দিবস