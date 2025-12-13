‘Legend like Lionel Messi deserved better’: Former India cricketer loses cool after Kolkata ruckus | Football News

Broken chairs strewn amid chaos during an event of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi as part of his ‘G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025’, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), in Kolkata. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwari launched a scathing attack on the organisers and authorities after chaos marred Lionel Messi’s much-hyped appearance at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, saying a global icon like the Argentine superstar “deserved better”.“I am speechless of what happened today in my city! This is shambolic! Me, being an international sportsperson can feel how embarrassing it was for Messi today. We all love him and the craze was well anticipated! Organizer Satadru has already been arrested and I thank the police department for the prompt action. The way Satadru played with the hard-earned money and emotion of the football-loving people of Bengal today at the Salt Lake Stadium, deserves an alarming punishment. .. Another case of False promise and complete mismanagement by Satadru! Thankfully I was not present today… I always had doubt if he had the credibility of pulling off an event like this in Kolkata. A legend like Leo Messi deserved better. I am sure the Government will take strict action against Satadru and management.. Kolkata didn’t deserve this!” Tiwari wrote on X.

Fans throw objects, vandalise stadium after Messi leaves early | Hyderabad next

Messi’s much-anticipated visit lasted just 22 minutes, enough to turn what was billed as a historic celebration into a spectacle of mismanagement. More than 50,000 fans, many of whom paid between Rs 4,000 and Rs 12,000, and even higher in the black market, were left frustrated after failing to get a clear glimpse of the World Cup winner. The situation deteriorated rapidly as Messi was surrounded by politicians, VVIPs and security personnel, effectively blocking the view of the paying public. Despite repeated appeals from promoter Satadru Dutta over the public address system to clear the ground, the crowding worsened, forcing Messi’s early exit.Angry fans reacted by throwing bottles and chairs, vandalising canopies and damaging stadium property, prompting police intervention. The unrest lasted over an hour, though police largely showed restraint to prevent a stampede.Messi’s second visit to Kolkata, part of his India tour, was meant to inspire football lovers. Instead, it exposed glaring gaps in planning and crowd control, leaving behind disappointment, damage and serious questions about governance and accountability.