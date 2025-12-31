‘Light of my life’: Virat Kohli’s new year post with Anushka Sharma breaks the internet | Cricket News

বৃহস্পতিবার, ০১ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৬:২৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
  আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ১ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Virat Kohli welcomed 2026 on a personal note, sharing a moment with his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, through a social media post that quickly caught fans’ attention. The former India captain uploaded a photograph on Instagram showing the couple wearing masks, with Kohli’s playful Spider-Man-style mask adding a light-hearted touch to the image.

Alongside the picture, Kohli wrote, “Stepping into 2026 with the light of my life.” The post drew a huge response, with fans and well-wishers filling the comments section with messages for the couple as the new year began.

Can Virat Kohli chase down Sachin Tendulkar’s hundred hundreds?

On the cricketing front, Kohli continues to enjoy a remarkable phase in One-day internationals following his retirement from T20I and Test cricket. Now 37, he recently returned to India’s premier domestic one-day competition for the first time in 15 years and made an immediate impact, scoring 131 and 77 in successive innings. The performances underlined both his class and his hunger to compete at the highest level. That run also saw Kohli script history in List A cricket. He became the fastest player to reach 16,000 runs, surpassing a long-standing record previously held by Sachin Tendulkar. His domestic resurgence has followed a stellar ODI series against South Africa, where he struck two centuries and a fifty to guide India to a 2-1 series win. The Indian squad is scheduled to assemble in Vadodara on January 8 ahead of the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. The three-match ODI series will begin in Vadodara on January 11, followed by games in Rajkot on January 14 and Indore on January 18. A five-match T20I series will follow, running from January 21 to January 31.



