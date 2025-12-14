সোমবার, ১৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:৩৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour goes wrong! CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff booed by crowd – Watch | Football News ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে ৫০ বিজিবির উদ্যোগে শীতবস্ত্র বিতরণ ও মেডিকেল ক্যাম্প আগামী সরকারকে শক্তিশালী ম্যান্ডেটের ওপর দাঁড়াতে হবে: তারেক রহমান জামালপুরে সিটিজেন ভয়েস এন্ড এ্যাকশন ইন্টারফেস মিটিং অনুষ্ঠিত Premier League: Manchester City and Aston Villa keep title race alive with crucial wins | Football News IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Seamers wreak havoc as India thrash South Africa by seven wickets to go 2-1 up | Cricket News তারেক রহমানের প্রত্যাবর্তনে সকল অপশক্তি পরাস্ত হবে: ইশরাক কালিয়াকৈর ধানের শীষের মনোনীত প্রার্থীর কর্মী সভা অনুষ্ঠিত হয় মাদ্রাসা ছাত্রীকে ধর্ষণের অভিযোগে দৌলতপুরে গ্রেফতার ১ Arjun Rampal Confirms His Engagement With GF Gabriella Demetriades; Vidya Balan To Join Rajinikanth In Jailer 2 | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour goes wrong! CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff booed by crowd – Watch | Football News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৫ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour goes wrong! CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff booed by crowd – Watch | Football News


Argentine football icon Lionel Messi, left, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, second left, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, right, in Mumbai (@CMOMaharashtra/X via PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: A tense moment unfolded at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium when Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff faced booing from the crowd during Lionel Messi’s event on Sunday. The incident took place during their felicitation by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.The event was part of Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025, with Mumbai being the third destination following shows in Kolkata and Hyderabad on Saturday. However, amid the excitement of seeing Messi up close, the crowd’s displeasure became evident during the recognition ceremony.

Fans throw objects, vandalise stadium after Messi leaves early | Hyderabad next

It looked as if many spectators wanted to see only Messi rather than celebrity appearances.Tiger Shroff, introduced as a “youth icon” and “India’s youngest action star”, represented the Maharashtra government’s initiative, Project Mahadeva. This initiative aims to develop young football talent across Maharashtra. Ajay Devgn’s introduction focused on his disciplined work ethic and his connection to football through his film Maidaan, which tells the story of coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Nevertheless, as both movie stars entered the pitch, their entries were met with loud boos from sections of fans. Watch: The crowd did not spare Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. As he addressed the gathering, his remarks were again met with loud boos from sections of the audience. The mood briefly shifted when the CM invoked “Ganpati Bappa,” prompting chants of “Morya” from the crowd that drowned out the jeers and created an interesting scene at the venue.Messi remained professional throughout the uncomfortable situation. He greeted everyone with a smile and stood quietly as the crowd expressed their displeasure.The event improved when cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar met Messi for a special interaction. They exchanged gifts, with Tendulkar giving a Team India jersey and Messi offering a football, which received enthusiastic applause.The celebration included a patriotic display as Messi held the Indian flag. His teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul carried their national flags of Uruguay and Argentina, respectively.Messi and his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul are scheduled to continue their tour in Delhi on Monday.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Premier League: Manchester City and Aston Villa keep title race alive with crucial wins | Football News

Premier League: Manchester City and Aston Villa keep title race alive with crucial wins | Football News

IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Seamers wreak havoc as India thrash South Africa by seven wickets to go 2-1 up | Cricket News

IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Seamers wreak havoc as India thrash South Africa by seven wickets to go 2-1 up | Cricket News

GCL 2025: D Gukesh vs Hikaru Nakamura ends in draw; Triveni Continental Kings begin title defence with a win | Chess News

GCL 2025: D Gukesh vs Hikaru Nakamura ends in draw; Triveni Continental Kings begin title defence with a win | Chess News

GOAT India Tour: Lionel Messi, Sachin Tendulkar share No. 10 moment; Sunil Chhetri leads football fiesta at Wankhede | Football News

GOAT India Tour: Lionel Messi, Sachin Tendulkar share No. 10 moment; Sunil Chhetri leads football fiesta at Wankhede | Football News

IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Record! Hardik Pandya scripts history, becomes first Indian to … | Cricket News

IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Record! Hardik Pandya scripts history, becomes first Indian to … | Cricket News

IPL Auction Preview: Ahead of the curve — Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians enter with little to worry | Cricket News

IPL Auction Preview: Ahead of the curve — Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians enter with little to worry | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST