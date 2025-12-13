Lionel Messi India tour 2025: Full itinerary, cities, venues and key events | Football News

The visit marks Lionel Messi’s return to the country after more than a decade and comes at a time when his legacy has reached new heights following Argentina’s FIFA World Cup triumph and his record eighth Ballon d’Or. (Image credit: Agencies)

Lionel Messi’s arrival in India sparked scenes of extraordinary excitement as thousands of fans braved the winter chill and stayed up well past midnight to welcome the Argentine football icon on his much-anticipated GOAT India Tour 2025. Messi touched down in the early hours of Saturday, setting off a wave of celebrations, chants and flag-waving as supporters gathered at the airport and later outside his hotel, hoping for even a fleeting glimpse of the World Cup-winning captain.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!From flashing phone cameras to deafening chants of his name, the atmosphere reflected the stature Messi commands across generations. Children sat on shoulders, drums rolled through the night and Argentina jerseys dotted the crowd as security personnel worked to manage the unprecedented turnout. Messi arrived with long-time strike partner Luis Suárez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul, adding to the buzz surrounding the tour.

Despite heavy security arrangements that meant many fans could not see him up close, the mood remained festive, with supporters calling the moment a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Hotels, streets and public spaces near his route quickly turned into hubs of celebration, underlining Messi’s immense popularity in India.The visit marks Messi’s return to the country after more than a decade and comes at a time when his legacy has reached new heights following Argentina’s FIFA World Cup triumph and his record eighth Ballon d’Or. Over the next 72 hours, the global superstar is scheduled to travel across four cities, combining fan engagements, football events and high-profile meetings.Messi begins his India tour in Kolkata with a sponsors’ meet-and-greet, followed by a grand tribute programme at the Salt Lake Stadium. The event will feature music, dance and an exhibition match, along with a special “Master Class” session for young footballers. He is also set to take a lap of honour and virtually unveil a 70-foot statue dedicated to him.From Kolkata, Messi will fly to Hyderabad for an evening programme at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, which includes a short exhibition match and football clinic. The tour then moves to Mumbai, where Messi will attend an event at the Wankhede Stadium and participate in a philanthropic fashion showcase alongside Suárez and De Paul. The final leg of the tour takes him to Delhi, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bringing an end to a visit that has already left Indian fans spellbound.

Lionel Messi India tour 2025 : The Itinerary



Kolkata (Saturday)Sponsors’ meet-and-greetTribute programme at Salt Lake StadiumExhibition match: Mohun Bagan ‘Messi’ All Stars vs Diamond Harbour ‘Messi’ All Stars“Master Class with Messi” for childrenLap of honour and virtual unveiling of 70-foot statue at Lake TownHyderabadEvening event at Rajiv Gandhi StadiumShort exhibition matchFootball clinic and felicitationMumbaiEvent at Wankhede Stadium45-minute philanthropic fashion eventPadel Cup at CCIDelhiMeeting with Prime Minister Narendra ModiFelicitation of Minerva Academy’s youth teamsNine-a-side celebrity match