Lionel Messi’s awe-inspiring career laden with major trophies: From 2022 FIFA World Cup to four UEFA Champions League titles | Football News

Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, boasts an illustrious career spanning over two decades. He has won a remarkable array of major trophies with both FC Barcelona and the Argentine national team , cementing his place in football history.

Messi’s incredible vision, dribbling, and finishing have led to a career filled with triumphs in domestic leagues, international tournaments, and individual accolades.Some of his most prestigious titles include 10 La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League titles, two Copa America titles, and the crowning achievement of his career, the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In addition to his team successes, Messi has earned numerous Ballon d’Or titles, awarded to the best football player in the world, further validating his legendary status.

FIFA World Cup (2022)

The pinnacle of Messi’s career came when he led Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022. After years of international heartbreak, Messi captained his nation to victory in Qatar, scoring 7 goals and providing 3 assists. His performances throughout the tournament were instrumental, including a brace in the final against France, which Argentina won on penalties. Messi was named the tournament’s best player, receiving the Golden Ball.

UEFA Champions League (2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)

Messi won the UEFA Champions League four times with Barcelona, displaying brilliance in each campaign. His standout moments include scoring in the 2009 and 2011 finals against Manchester United. The 2015 triumph was particularly special, as Messi’s partnership with Luis Suárez and Neymar dominated Europe.

Copa America (2021 & 2024)

Messi finally secured his first major international trophy with Argentina in 2021, winning the Copa America. He played a pivotal role throughout the tournament, finishing as the top scorer with 4 goals and contributing 5 assists. The victory ended Argentina’s 28-year trophy drought, and Messi was named the tournament’s best player. At 37, Messi added another international trophy by winning this year’s Copa America, making it the third consecutive major title as captain in national colours.

La Liga Titles (10)

Messi’s dominance in Spanish football is epitomized by his 10 La Liga titles with Barcelona. His incredible consistency and scoring prowess helped Barcelona dominate the league for over a decade. Messi was often the top scorer and playmaker, making him the backbone of Barcelona’s success in Spain.

Ballon d’Or (8 titles)

Messi has won the prestigious Ballon d’Or award a record eight times, solidifying his place as one of football’s all-time greats. His ability to consistently perform at the highest level over two decades sets him apart from his peers.