Lionel Messi’s Delhi itinerary: Timings, events and tickets for GOAT India tour finale | Football News

NEW DELHI: Lionel Messi is set to wrap up his much-anticipated “G.O.A.T India Tour 2025” in New Delhi today, December 15, following appearances in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. The national capital is brimming with excitement as fans prepare to witness the football legend’s first public event in the city at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, alongside a series of high-profile meetings.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Messi’s India tour began on a rocky note in Kolkata, where mismanagement at Salt Lake Stadium led to overcrowding and unrest, forcing organisers to cut the programme short. The Hyderabad leg proved far smoother, with Messi accompanied by fellow Argentines Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. There, he met political leaders, participated in a G.O.A.T penalty shootout, and conducted football coaching sessions for children, delighting fans across the city.

Lionel Messi India trip: Mumbai out in numbers for the superstar

Mumbai offered another historic moment, as Messi met cricket and football icons Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Chhetri at Wankhede Stadium. He presented Tendulkar with a replica of the match ball from Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup victory and handed his national team jersey to Chhetri, while also engaging with young footballers.In Delhi, Messi’s schedule promises a packed day. He is expected to arrive in the morning from Mumbai and will take part in an exhibition and a felicitation ceremony. A private meet-and-greet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also planned, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah potentially attending.The public programme at Arun Jaitley Stadium begins at 1:30 PM, with gates opening at 11:30 AM. Highlights include a celebrity football match at 2:50 PM, in which Messi is expected to play at 3:30 PM, followed by a football clinic for 30 children from Minerva Academy. A stage ceremony and the G.O.A.T Cup exhibition match are scheduled for 4:20 PM. Messi will also meet cricket star Virat Kohli at the stadium, following his earlier interaction with Sachin Tendulkar at the Cricket Club of India.The event will conclude in the late afternoon, with Messi departing later in the evening after private engagements. The Delhi leg marks a fitting finale to a tour that has combined football action, celebrity interactions, and unique opportunities for young athletes to meet one of the greatest players in the world.

Lionel Messi – Delhi Itinerary (December 15, 2025)



Morning Arrival:Arrive in Delhi from Mumbai via charter flight (between 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM).Quick transfer to hotel.Public Event at Arun Jaitley Stadium:Gates Open: 11:30 AMProgramme Start: 1:30 PMCelebrity Football Match: 2:50 PMMessi joins the match: 3:30 PMChildren’s Football Clinic: 3:45 PM (30 kids from Minerva Academy)Stage Ceremony & G.O.A.T Cup Exhibition Match: 4:20 PMPrivate Meetings & Meet-and-Greet:With Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Between 2:30 PM – 3:30 PMOther VIP Meetings: Chief Justice of India, Chief of Defence Staff, and possibly Union Home Minister Amit ShahDeparture:Private engagements in the late afternoonDeparture from Delhi late at night or early December 16

Lionel Messi GOAT tour: Tickets and Live Streaming

Tickets for the Delhi leg of the GOAT India Tour are sold out. Fans can catch the event live on the Sony LIV app and website, the Prasar Bharati YouTube channel, and on DD Sports television.