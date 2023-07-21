শুক্রবার , ২১ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ৬ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বহি বিশ্ব

‘Lived Like A Common Man, Died Like One’: Kerala Bids Tearful Farewell To Former CM Oommen Chandy

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২১, ২০২৩ ৯:৩৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
chandy last rites


Reported By: Neethu Reghukumar

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 09:07 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

Congress veteran A K Antony breaks down while paying his last respects to former Kerala CM and his close friend Oommen Chandy, in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday (PTI Photo)

Congress veteran A K Antony breaks down while paying his last respects to former Kerala CM and his close friend Oommen Chandy, in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday (PTI Photo)

Former CM of Kerala, Oommen Chandy was a people man who used to work for over 19-20 hours. His mass outreach programmes to interact with the public used to begin at 9 in the morning and continue till the other day

Former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy enjoyed massive popularity and love among people and his funeral procession which took 28 hours to cover from Thiruvananthapuram to Kottayam, 150 km a distance which usually takes about 3.5 to 4 hours is proof.

Right from the time the funeral procession began from “Puthupally house”, his residence in Thiruvananthapuram was qued as hundreds gathered to pay their last respects.

Many a time, the vehicle carrying his mortal remains couldn’t move further as hundreds of elderly, women, and children were waiting to pay their last tributes and mourn the death of their loving leader.

The crowd refused to disperse despite the rain and thousand were waiting patiently to catch a last glimpse of their beloved Oommen. Everyone who attended the last rites had only praises for him as children held posters saying “We love you Appacha, and will miss you.”

His followers, who were in thousands, were raising slogans to bid adieu to their favourite leader who spent his life among and for the people.

“Kanne karale kunjunje” (which means our eye and heart “kunjunju) “aaru paranju MariChennu, jeevikunnu najngalilude” ( who said you are dead, you are living through us, our memories ) and “ a thousand kisses for you Oommen Chandy,” the voices echoed as Chandy left for the heavenly abode

As the funeral procession reached closer to Kottayam, people were seen running along with the vehicle carrying his mortal remains.

Former CM of Kerala, Oommen Chandy was a people man who used to work for over 19-20 hours. His mass reach programmes to interact with the public used to begin at 9 in the morning and continue till the other day.

Those who know Oommen Chandy knew his a man who was accessible to the common public despite being in a position of power.

During his tenure, the official residence of the Chief Minister was open to all who wanted to meet their leader and discuss their problems. He was never spotted alone as he was always among the people.

When asked, Oommen Chandy always said he gets his energy from the people. He never liked to be alone and Kerala made sure that he was not alone even during his last journey.

The love and respect Chandy enjoyed was unparallel and the presence of his political rivals, who were struggling to hold back their tears, was a testament to that.

Kerala legislative assembly Speaker AN Shamseer said that it is a great loss for Kerala and remembered how Chandy always greeted him with a smile even after he voraciously criticised him in the state assembly.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also reached out to pay his last respect and teared up while speaking about Chandy.

About his political career, he remained the MLA of Puthupally for 53 years. He was first elected in 1970.

Congress Central leadership reportedly had called him Dehi several times but Chandy always said he wanted to work in Kerala.

Chandy’s demise is a vacuum that the Congress in Kerala cannot fill.

“My father had said that he was a common man, lived like one and did not want state honours. It was his wish,” said Chandy’s son.

Oommen Chandy was laid to rest at Puthupally church at around midnight on Friday.

neethu reghukumar 1
Neethu Reghukumar

Neethu Reghukumar

Neethu Reghukumar, Principal Correspondent at CNN-News18, has 12 years of experience in both print and broadcast journalism. She covers politics, crim



Source link

