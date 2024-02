Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | ‘By Time I.N.D.I.A Will Finalize Seat Sharing Elections Will Be Over’ |”By the time they will finalize their seat-sharing, elections will be over and Modi govt will come to power with more than 400 seats,” BJP’s Anila Singh. “BJP should not be bothered about how many seats we will share with Congress,” SP’s Pradeep Bhatti.