‘Look them in the eye and fight’: Ben Stokes delivers brutal message before crucial Ashes Test | Cricket News

England’s captain Ben Stokes (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

England captain Ben Stokes has urged his side to dig deep and show greater fight as they head into a must win third Ashes Test against Australia, with the series slipping away at 2-0. Speaking ahead of the Adelaide Test starting Wednesday, Stokes said his players must respond with intensity and resilience after defeats at Perth and Brisbane. England have made one change from the side beaten by eight wickets at the Gabba, recalling fast bowler Josh Tongue in place of Gus Atkinson.

The decision means there is once again no place for specialist spinner Shoaib Bashir, despite conditions expected to offer assistance to slow bowlers. Instead, batting all-rounder Will Jacks will fill the spin role, a call Stokes said was made after serious internal discussions. “I’ve said everything I needed to say over the last couple of days,” Stokes said. “Now it’s about what people see out on the field in Adelaide. Every situation you find yourself in, you have to fight. You look your opposition in the eye and show a bit of dog. That’s what fight means to me.” Bashir’s continued omission will come as a blow for the young spinner, who has now missed out in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide. He struggled in an internal warm-up match earlier in the tour, conceding more than a run a ball without taking a wicket, and also went wicketless for England Lions against Australia A last week. Stokes admitted the call was tough but said the balance of the side took priority. “It’s disappointing for Bash, but we feel Jacksy at No. 8 strengthens our batting,” he said. “We’re 2-0 down and we have to give ourselves the best possible chance with both bat and ball.” Australia, meanwhile, have recalled their frontline spinner Nathan Lyon , a move that had raised questions from the home camp even before England named their XI. “I would’ve been surprised if their No. 1 spinner didn’t play,” Lyon said earlier. Tongue’s return brings encouragement for England. He was their leading wicket-taker against India earlier this year and claimed five wickets in his only previous Ashes appearance at Lord’s in 2023, dismissing Steve Smith in both innings. Atkinson makes way after managing only three wickets in the series at an average of 78.66. With the Ashes on the line, Stokes made it clear England’s focus is no longer on words or selection debates, but on delivering a response on the field in Adelaide.